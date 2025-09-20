SL Vs BAN Live Cricket Score and Updates, Asia Cup 2025 T20I Super 4: Weather Report At Dubai International Stadium

The Super Four of Asia Cup 2025 will be played between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh in the opening of the event at Dubai International Stadium. Sri Lanka unbeaten following their victory over Bangladesh and Afghanistan. Bangladesh got to this stage with a mixed performance coming second to Afghanistan in a tight battle. The game is full of stakes, as Sri Lanka wants to continue dominating and Bangladesh wants to take revenge. Pitch conditions, previous history and choice of teams will play a very significant role.

(Image Credit: News X)

