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SRH vs LSG Highlights, IPL 2026 Today Match Updates: Rishabh Pant Leads Lucknow Super Giants To A Five-Wicket Win Against Sunrisers Hyderabad!

🕒 Updated: April 5, 2026 19:14:16 IST
✍️ Written by: Vishal Pushkar

SRH vs LSG Live Score IPL 2026: Catch SRH vs LSG Live Score, LSG vs SRH live cricket updates and ball-by-ball commentary of Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants match of the IPL 2026 from Hyderabad here on NewsX.

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants Match Scorecard (ANI)
Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants Match Scorecard (ANI)

SRH vs LSG Live Score, IPL 2026 Today Match Updates: Rishabh Pant with 68* led the Lucknow Super Giants to a five-wicket win against Sunrisers Hyderabad. The left-handed batter batter was duly supported by Aiden Markram who scored 45 runs batting at the top of the order. 

Earlier, Heinrich Klaasen and Nitish Reddy scored individual half-centuries to power their side to 156 for 9 after 20 overs. Every LSG bowler picked up atleast one wicket to restrict an explosive line-up like SRH to this score. 

Toss Update: Lucknow Super Giants won the toss and elected to bowl first against Sunrisers Hyderabad. Ishan Kishan, captain of SRH, informed of two changes in the line-up. Harshal Patel and Liam Livingstone come in for SRH.

For LSG, M Siddharth comes in for Anrich Nortje.

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) are set to take on Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in the afternoon game of the double-header on Sunday at the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026.

With Hyderabad riding high on confidence and Lucknow searching for an early turnaround, today’s clash promises an intriguing contest between two sides at contrasting stages of their season.

Teams:

Lucknow Super Giants (Playing XI): Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Abdul Samad, Mukul Choudhary, Manimaran Siddharth, Avesh Khan, Mohammed Shami, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Prince Yadav

Lucknow Super Giants Impact subs: Ayush Badoni, Matthew Breetzke, Shahbaz Ahmed, Anrich Nortje, Himmat Singh

Sunrisers Hyderabad (Playing XI): Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan(w/c), Heinrich Klaasen, Liam Livingstone, Aniket Verma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harsh Dubey, Shivang Kumar, Harshal Patel, Jaydev Unadkat

Sunrisers Hyderabad Impact subs: Eshan Malinga, Salil Arora, David Payne, Shivam Mavi, Zeeshan Ansari

Live Updates

  • 19:07 (IST) 05 Apr 2026

    LIVE | SRH vs LSG Live Score, IPL 2026 Today Match Updates: Rishabh Pant Wins It For Super Giants!

    Rishabh Pant led the Super Giants to their first win of the season. The left-handed batter struck a couple of boundaries on the first two balls of the final over. Jaydev Unadkat came on to bowl the final over with nine runs needed to win. He bounced back with a couple of dot balls. However, the LSG skipper struck yey another four to seal the win by five wickets.

  • 18:55 (IST) 05 Apr 2026

    LIVE | SRH vs LSG Live Score, IPL 2026 Today Match Updates: Harsh Dubey Dismisses Abdul Samad!

    Harsh Dubey has struck at a crucial time to provide the Sunrisers Hyderabad another chance of winning this clash at home. The left-arm spinner dismissed Abdul Samad on the fourth bal of the 18th over as LSG find themselves in tricky position in the chase. 

  • 18:45 (IST) 05 Apr 2026

    LIVE | SRH vs LSG Live Score, IPL 2026 Today Match Updates: LSG 128/4 (16)

    Jaydev Unadkat came back to the bowl the 16th over and gave away 14 runs in the over. The left-arm pacer was struck for a couple of fours by Rishabh Pant who is only three runs away from his half-century. 

  • 18:33 (IST) 05 Apr 2026

    LIVE | SRH vs LSG Live Score, IPL 2026 Today Match Updates: Pooran With A Brainfade Moment!

    Nicholas Pooran gifted his wicket to the Sunrisers Hyderabad. The left-handed batter playing a sweep thought the ball had gone past the wicketkeeper, but it bounced right into Ishan Kishan’s gloves. Pooran set off for a run and was dismissed by Kishan. 

  • 18:28 (IST) 05 Apr 2026

    LIVE | SRH vs LSG Live Score, IPL 2026 Today Match Updates: Harsh Dubey Strikes!

    Harsh Dubey, after bowling a couple of overs in the power play, returned to the attack and struck on his very first ball. Ayush Badoni decided to dance down the track but missed the ball. Ishan Kishan stumped him out as the Super Giants lost their third wicket. 

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SRH vs LSG Highlights, IPL 2026 Today Match Updates: Rishabh Pant Leads Lucknow Super Giants To A Five-Wicket Win Against Sunrisers Hyderabad!

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SRH vs LSG Highlights, IPL 2026 Today Match Updates: Rishabh Pant Leads Lucknow Super Giants To A Five-Wicket Win Against Sunrisers Hyderabad!
SRH vs LSG Highlights, IPL 2026 Today Match Updates: Rishabh Pant Leads Lucknow Super Giants To A Five-Wicket Win Against Sunrisers Hyderabad!
SRH vs LSG Highlights, IPL 2026 Today Match Updates: Rishabh Pant Leads Lucknow Super Giants To A Five-Wicket Win Against Sunrisers Hyderabad!
SRH vs LSG Highlights, IPL 2026 Today Match Updates: Rishabh Pant Leads Lucknow Super Giants To A Five-Wicket Win Against Sunrisers Hyderabad!

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