SRH vs LSG Highlights, IPL 2026 Today Match Updates: Rishabh Pant Leads Lucknow Super Giants To A Five-Wicket Win Against Sunrisers Hyderabad!

SRH vs LSG Live Score IPL 2026: Catch SRH vs LSG Live Score, LSG vs SRH live cricket updates and ball-by-ball commentary of Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants match of the IPL 2026 from Hyderabad here on NewsX.

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants Match Scorecard (ANI)

SRH vs LSG Live Score, IPL 2026 Today Match Updates: Rishabh Pant with 68* led the Lucknow Super Giants to a five-wicket win against Sunrisers Hyderabad. The left-handed batter batter was duly supported by Aiden Markram who scored 45 runs batting at the top of the order.

Earlier, Heinrich Klaasen and Nitish Reddy scored individual half-centuries to power their side to 156 for 9 after 20 overs. Every LSG bowler picked up atleast one wicket to restrict an explosive line-up like SRH to this score.

Toss Update: Lucknow Super Giants won the toss and elected to bowl first against Sunrisers Hyderabad. Ishan Kishan, captain of SRH, informed of two changes in the line-up. Harshal Patel and Liam Livingstone come in for SRH.

For LSG, M Siddharth comes in for Anrich Nortje.

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) are set to take on Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in the afternoon game of the double-header on Sunday at the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026.

With Hyderabad riding high on confidence and Lucknow searching for an early turnaround, today’s clash promises an intriguing contest between two sides at contrasting stages of their season.

Teams:

Lucknow Super Giants (Playing XI): Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Abdul Samad, Mukul Choudhary, Manimaran Siddharth, Avesh Khan, Mohammed Shami, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Prince Yadav

Lucknow Super Giants Impact subs: Ayush Badoni, Matthew Breetzke, Shahbaz Ahmed, Anrich Nortje, Himmat Singh

Sunrisers Hyderabad (Playing XI): Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan(w/c), Heinrich Klaasen, Liam Livingstone, Aniket Verma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harsh Dubey, Shivang Kumar, Harshal Patel, Jaydev Unadkat

Sunrisers Hyderabad Impact subs: Eshan Malinga, Salil Arora, David Payne, Shivam Mavi, Zeeshan Ansari