LIVE | Sri Lanka vs Hong Kong Live Cricket Score and Updates, Asia Cup 2025 Match 8: SL Will Look Into enter Super 4 with Win over HKC

Sri Lanka is looking to win the Asian Cup 2025 twice in a row since they will play Hong Kong in the crucial Group B game on Monday. Following their overwhelming win over Bangladesh, the Lankan Lions are bent on cementing their top of table spot before the last group game against the Afghan nation.

The Sri Lanka team is well balanced with good batting and well disciplined bowling. Their bowlers Nuwan Thushara, Dushmantha Chameera and Wanindu Hasaranga did their bit and limited Bangladesh to 139. Pathum Nissanka and Kamil Mishara responded with aggressive batting and the pair finished the chase within a bit more than 14 overs, which proved their smooth association with each other.

The campaign of Hong Kong in Asia Cup 2025 is not an easy task, as the nation has lost to Afghanistan and Bangladesh. Their prospects of improvement are limited with no points on the board. Nevertheless, Hong Kong will be playing to win to become a proud country as they hope to create an upset over the in-form Sri Lanka and make a mark.

Full Squads:

Hong Kong: Zeeshan Ali(w), Anshuman Rath, Babar Hayat, Nizakat Khan, Yasim Murtaza(c), Aizaz Khan, Kinchit Shah, Kalhan Challu, Ehsan Khan, Ayush Shukla, Ateeq Iqbal, Shahid Wasif, Nasrulla Rana, Mohammad Ghazanfar, Mohammad Waheed, Martin Coetzee, Ali Hassan

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Kamil Mishara, Kusal Perera, Dasun Shanaka, Charith Asalanka(c), Kamindu Mendis, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dushmantha Chameera, Matheesha Pathirana, Nuwan Thushara, Nuwanidu Fernando, Janith Liyanage, Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Chamika Karunaratne, Binura Fernando