Stock Market Live Updates: GIFT Nifty Signals Muted Start; Sensex And Nifty To Stay Volatile For The Whole day

Stock Market Live Updates: Stay updated with real-time Indian stock market trends, key movers like Reliance, Tata Steel, Lupin, and Adani. Get the latest insights, global cues, and market analysis to guide your investments.
Stock Market Live Updates: Welcome to our live stock market blog! Whether you’re a seasoned investor or just getting started, staying updated with the latest market movements is key to making smart decisions. The Indian stock market is dynamic, with some stocks constantly grabbing headlines due to their impact on the economy, frequent news, or big corporate moves. We’ll keep you informed in real-time about these stocks and broader market trends. Get ready for a fast-paced, insightful session as we track the market pulse and what’s driving the action today.
Let’s jump into the charts and lines of the stock market now!
Polycab India: 22.73 lakh shares (1.51% equity) traded in a block deal at ₹7,458 per share, totaling ₹1,695 crore.
Dixon Technologies: UBS upgrades rating and raises target price, spotlighting the stock.
Motilal Oswal: Sees PSU banks as stronger with better capital and balance sheets, lowering earnings volatility.
HSBC Upgrades Consumer Stocks:
Britannia upgraded to Hold; target price raised to ₹6,140.
Nestle upgraded to Hold; target price raised to ₹1,270.
Marico preferred Buy; target price ₹870.
Godrej Consumer preferred Buy; target price ₹1,470.
The Indian rupee opened at 88.62 against the US dollar today, showing a slight gain from Wednesday’s close of 88.69. This small improvement reflects cautious investor sentiment as global markets watch key economic data and currency movements closely.
Oil Prices Update:Oil prices dipped slightly on Thursday as investors booked profits after a strong rally to a seven-week high. Brent crude fell 0.26% to $69.13 per barrel, and WTI dropped 0.31% to $64.79. The previous session’s gains were driven by a surprise decline in U.S. crude inventories and concerns over potential supply disruptions from Ukraine’s attacks on Russia’s energy infrastructure.Dollar and Fed Update:The U.S. dollar remained steady, holding gains near a three-week high as investors weighed cautious signals from Federal Reserve policymakers. The dollar index hovered around 97.81, with the euro and sterling little changed. Market participants are closely...