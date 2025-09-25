LIVE TV
business news affidavit Ghaziabad viral news ind vs ban DALLAS beijing-propaganda Ladakh Protest manipur
business news affidavit Ghaziabad viral news ind vs ban DALLAS beijing-propaganda Ladakh Protest manipur
Stock Market Live Updates: GIFT Nifty Signals Muted Start; Sensex And Nifty To Stay Volatile For The Whole day

🕒 Updated: September 25, 2025 09:06:41 IST
✍️ Written by: Aishwarya Samant

Stock Market Live Updates: Stay updated with real-time Indian stock market trends, key movers like Reliance, Tata Steel, Lupin, and Adani. Get the latest insights, global cues, and market analysis to guide your investments.

Stock Market LIVE Updates
Stock Market LIVE Updates

Stock Market Live Updates: Welcome to our live stock market blog! Whether you’re a seasoned investor or just getting started, staying updated with the latest market movements is key to making smart decisions. The Indian stock market is dynamic, with some stocks constantly grabbing headlines due to their impact on the economy, frequent news, or big corporate moves. We’ll keep you informed in real-time about these stocks and broader market trends. Get ready for a fast-paced, insightful session as we track the market pulse and what’s driving the action today.

Stocks Always in the Headlines:

  • Reliance Industries Ltd
  • Tata Consultancy Services (TCS)
  • HDFC Bank
  • Infosys Ltd
  • Adani Group Stocks

Let’s jump into the charts and lines of the stock market now!

Live Updates

  • 09:10 (IST) 25 Sep 2025

    Stock Market Live Updates: Market Updates | Block Deals and Broker Upgrades

    • Polycab India: 22.73 lakh shares (1.51% equity) traded in a block deal at ₹7,458 per share, totaling ₹1,695 crore.

    • Dixon Technologies: UBS upgrades rating and raises target price, spotlighting the stock.

    • Motilal Oswal: Sees PSU banks as stronger with better capital and balance sheets, lowering earnings volatility.

    • HSBC Upgrades Consumer Stocks:

      • Britannia upgraded to Hold; target price raised to ₹6,140.

      • Nestle upgraded to Hold; target price raised to ₹1,270.

      • Marico preferred Buy; target price ₹870.

      • Godrej Consumer preferred Buy; target price ₹1,470.

  • 09:08 (IST) 25 Sep 2025

    Stock Market Live Updates: Key Bulk and Block Deals in Market Today

    • Coffee Day Enterprises: Malavika Hegde sells 88.28 lakh shares (4.18%) to AHIH Resorts.
    • Akzo Nobel India: Block deal buyers include Nippon MF, Goldman Sachs, Aditya Birla, Bandhan MF.
    • AAA Technologies: Nova Global buys 1.73% stake; promoter sells.
    • Ganesh Infraworld: BNP Paribas buys 2.5 lakh shares.
    • Paradeep Phosphates: Promoter buys 97.5 lakh shares.
    • Regaal Resources: VPK Global sells 7 lakh shares.
    • Kesoram Industries: Axis Bank sells 20.66 lakh shares.
  • 09:06 (IST) 25 Sep 2025

    Stock Market Live Updates: Rupee Opens Stronger Against US Dollar

    The Indian rupee opened at 88.62 against the US dollar today, showing a slight gain from Wednesday’s close of 88.69. This small improvement reflects cautious investor sentiment as global markets watch key economic data and currency movements closely.

  • 09:04 (IST) 25 Sep 2025

    Stock Market Live Updates: Stock In Focus Today | Glenmark Pharma Signs Exclusive Licensing Deal for Cancer Drug

    • Glenmark Specialty SA, a subsidiary of Glenmark Pharma, inks exclusive licensing deal with Hengrui Pharma.
    • The deal covers a new HER2-targeting cancer drug, Trastuzumab Rezetecan.
    • Glenmark will pay $18 million upfront.
    • Future payments could reach up to $1.09 billion.
    • Royalties will be earned on drug sales.
  • 09:01 (IST) 25 Sep 2025

    Stock Market Live Updates: Oil Prices Dip as Investors Book Profits; Dollar Holds Near Three-Week High Amid Fed Caution

    Oil Prices Update:Oil prices dipped slightly on Thursday as investors booked profits after a strong rally to a seven-week high. Brent crude fell 0.26% to $69.13 per barrel, and WTI dropped 0.31% to $64.79. The previous session’s gains were driven by a surprise decline in U.S. crude inventories and concerns over potential supply disruptions from Ukraine’s attacks on Russia’s energy infrastructure.Dollar and Fed Update:The U.S. dollar remained steady, holding gains near a three-week high as investors weighed cautious signals from Federal Reserve policymakers. The dollar index hovered around 97.81, with the euro and sterling little changed. Market participants are closely...

Stock Market Live Updates: GIFT Nifty Signals Muted Start; Sensex And Nifty To Stay Volatile For The Whole day

