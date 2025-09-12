Stock Market Live Updates: Sensex and Nifty Open Higher on Positive Market Sentiment, SBI, Infosys, RailTel, NBCC, GMR Power In Focus

Stock Market Live Updates: GIFT Nifty Signals Strong Start for Friday; Global Cues Positive as US, Asian Markets Rally

Stock Market LIVE Updates

Stock Market Live Updates: Bonjour Amigos!

Here’s a fun fact to kickstart your final trading day of the week: Did you know there are countries where traders barely pay any taxes on their stock market earnings? Yep- while most of us are calculating how much Uncle Sam (or his global cousins) will take, traders in some corners of the world are keeping nearly every cent of their gains.

So, where are these magical, tax-light havens? Grab your coffee, refresh those charts, and let’s take a quick trip around the world to see where taxes don’t eat your profits. Ready? Let’s dive in.

United Arab Emirates

No personal income tax

No capital gains tax on individuals

No dividend tax

Corporate taxes apply to some sectors (e.g. oil, foreign banks)

Residency may be required to benefit fully

Monaco

No personal income tax

No capital gains tax on individuals

No wealth tax

French citizens are still taxed by France

High cost of living and strict residency requirements

Switzerland

Capital gains are tax-free for private (non-professional) investors

No tax on long-term stock investments if not classified as a trader

Dividends are usually taxed (15–35%)

“Professional traders” may be subject to capital gains tax

Tax rules may vary by canton (regional differences)

Andorra

No capital gains tax for small or long-term holdings

General income tax is low (max 10%)

Tax exemption applies to small shareholders or long-term holdings

Tax applies if you hold a large stake or sell within 1 year

Requires Andorran residency to benefit

Bahamas

No personal income tax

No capital gains tax

No dividend tax

Must be a resident to benefit long-term

Indirect taxes like VAT or import duties may still apply

Now Let’s Look At The Market Updates!