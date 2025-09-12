Stock Market Live Updates: Sensex and Nifty Open Higher on Positive Market Sentiment, SBI, Infosys, RailTel, NBCC, GMR Power In Focus

LIVE TV
🕒 Updated: September 12, 2025 09:17:50 IST
✍️ Written by: Aishwarya Samant

Stock Market Live Updates: Bonjour Amigos! 

Here’s a fun fact to kickstart your final trading day of the week: Did you know there are countries where traders barely pay any taxes on their stock market earnings? Yep- while most of us are calculating how much Uncle Sam (or his global cousins) will take, traders in some corners of the world are keeping nearly every cent of their gains.

So, where are these magical, tax-light havens? Grab your coffee, refresh those charts, and let’s take a quick trip around the world to see where taxes don’t eat your profits. Ready? Let’s dive in.

United Arab Emirates

  • No personal income tax

  • No capital gains tax on individuals

  • No dividend tax

  • Corporate taxes apply to some sectors (e.g. oil, foreign banks)

  • Residency may be required to benefit fully

Monaco

  • No personal income tax

  • No capital gains tax on individuals

  • No wealth tax

  • French citizens are still taxed by France

  • High cost of living and strict residency requirements

Switzerland

  • Capital gains are tax-free for private (non-professional) investors

  • No tax on long-term stock investments if not classified as a trader

  • Dividends are usually taxed (15–35%)

  • “Professional traders” may be subject to capital gains tax

  • Tax rules may vary by canton (regional differences)

Andorra

  • No capital gains tax for small or long-term holdings

  • General income tax is low (max 10%)

  • Tax exemption applies to small shareholders or long-term holdings

  • Tax applies if you hold a large stake or sell within 1 year

  • Requires Andorran residency to benefit

Bahamas

  • No personal income tax

  • No capital gains tax

  • No dividend tax

  • Must be a resident to benefit long-term

  • Indirect taxes like VAT or import duties may still apply

Now Let’s Look At The Market Updates!

Live Updates

  • 09:16 (IST) 12 Sep 2025

    Stock Market Live Updates: Sensex and Nifty Open Higher on Positive Market Sentiment

    • Sensex: 81,763.80

      • Up by 215.07 points (0.26%)

    • Nifty: 25,078.65

      • Up by 73.15 points (0.29%)

    Sensex and Nifty opened higher today, gaining 0.26% and 0.29% respectively. Positive market sentiment continues, driven by strong global cues and optimistic investor confidence across sectors.

  • 09:03 (IST) 12 Sep 2025

    Stock Market Live Updates: Tata Capital Plans $2 Billion IPO Launch in Early October

    Tata Capital is set to launch an initial public offering (IPO) worth $2 billion in the first half of October. This move aims to raise significant capital for growth and expansion, marking one of the largest IPOs in the financial sector this year. Investors are eagerly watching this development.

  • 09:02 (IST) 12 Sep 2025

    Stock Market Live Updates: Global Markets Mixed as Dow Hits New High, Asia Gains, Inflation Rises

    Global markets are showing mixed signals today. In Asia, markets are mostly higher, with Japan’s Nikkei hitting a fresh record, and South Korea’s Kospi and China’s Shanghai markets also gaining.In India, GIFT Nifty points to a mildly positive start for the day.Over in the US, after a record-setting day on Wall Street, futures are slightly lower. The Dow made history by closing above 46,000 for the first time, jumping 600 points. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq also rose, aiming for their best week in a month.Inflation data showed US consumer prices rose 0.4% in August, higher than expected, with annual...

  • 08:52 (IST) 12 Sep 2025

    Stock Market Live Updates: Gift Nifty Hints A Volatile Start

    At 7:40 AM:
    Sensex today: GIFT Nifty signals a positive start, gaining 69.5 points (0.28%) with futures around 25,181.

    At 8:50 AM:
    GIFT Nifty dips 15 points (0.06%) to 25,172.

  • 08:21 (IST) 12 Sep 2025

    Stock Market Live Updates: Market Wrap – Thursday, September 11

    In a largely rangebound session, Indian equity markets ended Thursday on a positive note, with the Nifty50 closing above the 25,000 mark for the first time since August 21. The index gained 32.40 points, or 0.13%, to settle at 25,005.50, marking its seventh straight day of gains. Meanwhile, the BSE Sensex rose 123.58 points, or 0.15%, to end at 81,548.73, registering its fourth consecutive positive close.Broader markets underperformed, with both the BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices ending flat. Among Nifty stocks, Adani Enterprises, Shriram Finance, NTPC, Axis Bank, and Power Grid were the top gainers, while Bajaj Auto, Infosys, SBI Life,...

