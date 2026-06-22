Sensex Today | Nifty50 Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates On June 22: Sensex Advances 400 Points, Nifty Extends Gains Above 24,100

Stock Market LIVE Updates Today | Sensex Today | Nifty50 Today: GIFT Nifty Signals Positive Start; Sensex, Nifty, Top Stocks in Focus

Good morning and welcome to our live coverage of Dalal Street!

Indian markets opened in green today, June 22. The Sensex advances 400 points to open at 77,160.67, and the Nifty50 extends gains above 24,100. The GIFT Nifty indicated ahead of the opening bell a firm start after a sharp sell-off in IT stocks on Friday. As of 7:18 am, GIFT Nifty traded 104.50 points higher, or 0.43 per cent, at 24,153. It opened at 24,044, against the previous day’s close of 24,048.50, signalling positive sentiment for the indices in the opening trade.

But investors are likely to be selective after technology stocks pulled the market lower in the previous session. The focus today would be on whether Nifty holds comfortably above the key 24,000 mark and if the beaten-down IT stocks are showing signs of revival.

A few stocks, including Reliance Industries after its 49th AGM and the filing of Jio Platforms’ IPO draft papers, will continue to attract attention. Tata Motors, Rail Vikas Nigam (RVNL), Power Mech Projects, Sun Pharma, Deep Industries, Bharat Forge, Kirloskar Oil Engines, Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works, Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers (GRSE) and Patanjali Foods are also likely to see action on the back of fresh corporate developments.

From key sectors, banking stocks may again be able to support the broader market. Nifty Bank witnessed some profit booking on Friday after rallying nearly 3,000 points, but analysts believe the index has the potential to lead to any further upside.

From a technical standpoint, the immediate support for the Nifty remains 24,000, followed by 23,800. On the upside, the 24150-24250 zone is likely to be an important resistance area to watch for traders during the session.

Global developments will also be under scrutiny, as the markets will be following any further reports from the US-Iran talks, along with further comments from US President Donald Trump that might move the markets throughout the session.