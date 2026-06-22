Sensex Today | Nifty50 Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates On June 22: Sensex Advances 400 Points, Nifty Extends Gains Above 24,100
Good morning and welcome to our live coverage of Dalal Street!
Indian markets opened in green today, June 22. The Sensex advances 400 points to open at 77,160.67, and the Nifty50 extends gains above 24,100. The GIFT Nifty indicated ahead of the opening bell a firm start after a sharp sell-off in IT stocks on Friday. As of 7:18 am, GIFT Nifty traded 104.50 points higher, or 0.43 per cent, at 24,153. It opened at 24,044, against the previous day’s close of 24,048.50, signalling positive sentiment for the indices in the opening trade.
But investors are likely to be selective after technology stocks pulled the market lower in the previous session. The focus today would be on whether Nifty holds comfortably above the key 24,000 mark and if the beaten-down IT stocks are showing signs of revival.
A few stocks, including Reliance Industries after its 49th AGM and the filing of Jio Platforms’ IPO draft papers, will continue to attract attention. Tata Motors, Rail Vikas Nigam (RVNL), Power Mech Projects, Sun Pharma, Deep Industries, Bharat Forge, Kirloskar Oil Engines, Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works, Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers (GRSE) and Patanjali Foods are also likely to see action on the back of fresh corporate developments.
From key sectors, banking stocks may again be able to support the broader market. Nifty Bank witnessed some profit booking on Friday after rallying nearly 3,000 points, but analysts believe the index has the potential to lead to any further upside.
From a technical standpoint, the immediate support for the Nifty remains 24,000, followed by 23,800. On the upside, the 24150-24250 zone is likely to be an important resistance area to watch for traders during the session.
Global developments will also be under scrutiny, as the markets will be following any further reports from the US-Iran talks, along with further comments from US President Donald Trump that might move the markets throughout the session.
Indian equities started the week on a firm footing on June 22, with optimism spilling over Dalal Street as Nifty reclaimed the 24,100 mark, buoyed by progress in U.S.–Iran peace talks easing global risk sentiment. The Sensex advanced 290.86 points (0.38%) to 77,093.76, while the Nifty climbed 87 points (0.36%) to 24,100.10. Market breadth stayed positive, with 1,866 stocks advancing against 778 declining and 216 unchanged.
Read more here.
Indian Stock Market Today: Dalal Street looks set to kick off Monday on a positive note, with the Sensex and Nifty 50 expected to open higher as optimism over progress in the US-Iran peace talks lifts global sentiment. But don’t get too comfortable just yet. Traders and market experts warn that rising crude oil prices and climbing global bond yields could quickly spoil the mood by reviving inflation concerns and fuelling expectations of higher US interest rates. For investors, it’s shaping up to be a session where global headlines may matter just as much as company fundamentals, so stay alert,...
Stocks To Watch Today, June 22, 2026: Dalal Street is all set for yet another stock-specific trading session, with a host of companies announcing big orders, acquisitions, fundraising plans, and expansion strategies over the weekend. Here are the key stocks that investors should keep track of today: Reliance’s ambitious growth roadmap, the Jio IPO filing, and fresh developments in defence, infrastructure, banking, and pharma. Reliance, Tata Motors, Sun Pharma, RVNL, Voltas, Bharat Forge, Wipro and more are in focus due to fresh orders, acquisitions, fundraising plans, the Jio IPO filing and key corporate updates.
Read more here.
Dalal Street starts the new trading week on a positive note, with GIFT Nifty giving encouraging signals, but investors remain cautious after Friday’s sharp sell-off in IT stocks. GIFT Nifty is up by 104.50 points, or 0.43 per cent, at 24,153 at 7:18 am, indicating a firm start for benchmark indices. The GIFT Nifty opened at 24,044 as against its previous close of 24,048.50. The positive indication comes after a mixed finish for Indian equities last week. Technology stocks were under heavy selling on Friday after global IT major Accenture gave weak guidance, although the wider market held its ground....