Stock Market LIVE Updates: Will It Be A Muted Opening Ahead? GIFT Nifty Flat, US Markets Mixed, Asia In Green

Curious where the world’s biggest stock markets are? From Wall Street to Shanghai, these financial giants drive the global economy. Did you know India now ranks 6th worldwide? Dive into the list below and see where your country stands—it’s a market race you’ll want to follow!

Top 5 Largest Stock Markets in the World (by Market Capitalization – Descending Order)

1. New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) – United States 🇺🇸

Approx. Market Cap: $28–30 trillion

2. NASDAQ – United States 🇺🇸

Approx. Market Cap: $25–27 trillion

3. Shanghai Stock Exchange (SSE) – China 🇨🇳

Approx. Market Cap: $7–8 trillion

4. Euronext – Pan-European 🇪🇺

Approx. Market Cap: $6–7 trillion

5. Japan Exchange Group (JPX / TSE) – Japan 🇯🇵

Approx. Market Cap: $5–6 trillion

Where Does India Stand?

India (National Stock Exchange + Bombay Stock Exchange) is ranked 6th globally.

Approx. Market Cap: Over $4 trillion

India has recently surpassed the UK (London Stock Exchange) in terms of market capitalization.

