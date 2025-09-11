LIVE TV
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Will It Be A Muted Opening Ahead? GIFT Nifty Flat, US Markets Mixed, Asia In Green

🕒 Updated: September 11, 2025 08:45:53 IST
✍️ Written by: Aishwarya Samant

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Good morning, market enthusiasts! 

Stock Market LIVE Updates
Stock Market LIVE Updates

Curious where the world’s biggest stock markets are? From Wall Street to Shanghai, these financial giants drive the global economy. Did you know India now ranks 6th worldwide? Dive into the list below and see where your country stands—it’s a market race you’ll want to follow! 

Top 5 Largest Stock Markets in the World (by Market Capitalization – Descending Order)

  • 1. New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) – United States 🇺🇸
    Approx. Market Cap: $28–30 trillion

  • 2. NASDAQ – United States 🇺🇸
    Approx. Market Cap: $25–27 trillion

  • 3. Shanghai Stock Exchange (SSE) – China 🇨🇳
    Approx. Market Cap: $7–8 trillion

  • 4. Euronext – Pan-European 🇪🇺
    Approx. Market Cap: $6–7 trillion

  • 5. Japan Exchange Group (JPX / TSE) – Japan 🇯🇵
    Approx. Market Cap: $5–6 trillion

Where Does India Stand?

  • India (National Stock Exchange + Bombay Stock Exchange) is ranked 6th globally.
    Approx. Market Cap: Over $4 trillion

India has recently surpassed the UK (London Stock Exchange) in terms of market capitalization.

Let’s Dive into the fresh updates of stock market today!

Live Updates

Live Updates

  • 08:44 (IST) 11 Sep 2025

    Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex Today | GIFT Nifty Hints at Muted Start, Nifty Inches Up

    Markets opened on a cautious note Thursday as GIFT Nifty indicated a flat start, showing a marginal gain of 4 points (0.02%), suggesting limited early momentum. Nifty futures were trading near 25,077.50 ahead of the opening bell. By 9:45 AM, the Nifty rose to 25,094.50, up 21 points, reflecting a mildly positive tone. Traders are watching global cues closely after mixed signals from U.S. markets and gains across Asia. While the broader sentiment remains constructive, investors are likely to adopt a wait-and-watch approach ahead of key domestic and global triggers later this week.

  • 08:12 (IST) 11 Sep 2025

    Stock Market LIVE Updates: Market Recap | Nifty Nears 25,000, Sensex Gains 324 pts

    On Wednesday, Indian markets extended gains with the Sensex rising 324 points to close at 81,425.15, while the Nifty ended up 104.5 points at 24,973.10, briefly crossing the 25,000 mark intraday. Strong buying in IT, financials, and realty stocks drove the rally, while auto and media stocks saw profit booking. Top Nifty gainers included Bharat Electronics, Wipro, HCL Tech, and Bajaj Finance. On the downside, M&M, Hero MotoCorp, and Maruti dragged. Sector-wise, IT gained 2.6%, PSU Banks 2.2%, while Auto index slipped 1%. Midcap and smallcap indices rose 0.7% each, reflecting broad market strength.

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Will It Be A Muted Opening Ahead? GIFT Nifty Flat, US Markets Mixed, Asia In Green

QUICK LINKS