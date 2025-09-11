Stock Market LIVE Updates: Will It Be A Muted Opening Ahead? GIFT Nifty Flat, US Markets Mixed, Asia In Green

Markets opened on a cautious note Thursday as GIFT Nifty indicated a flat start, showing a marginal gain of 4 points (0.02%), suggesting limited early momentum. Nifty futures were trading near 25,077.50 ahead of the opening bell. By 9:45 AM, the Nifty rose to 25,094.50, up 21 points, reflecting a mildly positive tone. Traders are watching global cues closely after mixed signals from U.S. markets and gains across Asia. While the broader sentiment remains constructive, investors are likely to adopt a wait-and-watch approach ahead of key domestic and global triggers later this week.