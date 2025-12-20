LIVE TV
India Squad Announcement For T20 World Cup 2026 Live Updates: SuryaKumar Yadav Led India's Team Announcement

🕒 Updated: December 20, 2025 11:41:19 IST
✍️ Written by: Namrata Boruah

It will be the last opportunity to try different players and see who can handle the pressure for head coach Gautam Gambhir and the selectors. The unusual choices or shifting of tactics during the series may not only reveal India's final plans but also the possible surprises of the global event. Event starts from 1:30 PM IST.

India Squad Announcement For T20 World Cup 2026 Live Updates (Image Credit: ANI)

India Squad Announcement For T20 World Cup 2026 Live: India’s involvement in the T20 World Cup 2026, which will be co hosted by India and Sri Lanka, will see them as the current champions and the most favored side for the next trophy because of their marvelous performance in the shortest format for the past two years. The Indian team has won all T20I series and tournaments since August 2023, which is an indicator of their very strong team in terms of depth, balance, and consistency. The Board of Control for Cricket in India is expected to announce a probable player list for the World Cup, and a significant number of world class players will be from India.The foundation of India’s World Cup squad appears to be rather stable with only a few periphery positions left for discussion. Forming a 15 player squad is the most difficult task for the management, as it involves dropping many top players, even if their performances are outstanding. Most of the first choice players and the entire squad are more or less already decided, but the choice of backup batsmen, reserve all rounders, and additional bowlers will be done very carefully and will be under scrutiny. These close decisions could very well turn out to be the ones that lead to the composition of the World Cup squad. This is one of the major reasons that the T20I series with New Zealand of five matches will be very important since it is India’s last practice before the World Cup. Event starts from 1:30 PM IST.

Live Updates

  • 11:59 (IST) 20 Dec 2025

    India Squad Announcement For T20 World Cup 2026 Live: Team India's Upcoming Matches

    India Squad Announcement For T20 World Cup 2026 Live: For the World Cup preparations, New Zealand, a team full of power and famous for their unique T20 skills, will be a hard and useful test for India as they play a five match T20I series with New Zealand which is a great skill and a powerful test before the global tournament.

  • 11:39 (IST) 20 Dec 2025

    India Squad Announcement For T20 World Cup 2026 Live: Fresh Win Against South Africa

    India Squad Announcement For T20 World Cup 2026 Live: On 19th December, India defeated South Africa in a 5 series T20I. India led by 3-1. 

  • 11:18 (IST) 20 Dec 2025

    India Squad Announcement For T20 World Cup 2026 Live: Hello And Welcome To The Live Coverage

    India Squad Announcement For T20 World Cup 2026 Live: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of Team India’s squad announcement. New updates will be provided here, stay tuned.

