Thattanchavady By-Election Result 2026 Live Updates: Counting Begins At 8 AM, Puducherry By-Poll Latest News, AINRC vs DMK vs Congress

Thattanchavady By-Poll Counting Begins At 8 AM, AINRC vs DMK (Image: AI-generated)

Puducherry result live update: The counting for the Thattanchavady Assembly bypoll in Puducherry will start today at 8 am on October 9. The urban constituency is witnessing a multi-cornered contest, with candidates from several major political parties competing for the seat.

Thattanchavady Counting Time

Vote counting will start at 8 am on October 9. Election results and round-wise trends will emerge as counting progresses. Readers can follow the latest Thattanchavady Election Result 2026 updates on NewsX.com and watch live election coverage on the NewsX YouTube channel.

Top Contenders

The AINRC has fielded Ashok Anand, while the DMK has nominated K. Sedhu Selvam. Congress candidate E. Vinayagam, CPI nominee M. A. Saleem and Naam Tamilar Katchi candidate S. Karthi Kumari are also in the fray.

The Thattanchavady contest is being closely watched because of the multi-cornered battle involving regional and national political parties. With counting scheduled for October 9, attention will now turn to the early trends and the final winner.