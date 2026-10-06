LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Live

Thattanchavady By-Election Voting 2026 Live Update: Puducherry By-Poll Latest News, AINRC vs DMK vs Congress Candidates List

🕒 Updated: October 6, 2026 07:25:02 IST
✍️ Written by: Khalid Qasid

Thattanchavady By-Election Voting 2026 Live Update: Puducherry By-Poll Latest News, AINRC vs DMK vs Congress Candidates List

Thattanchavady By-Poll 2026: AINRC Vs DMK Vs Congress Fight (Image: X)
Thattanchavady By-Poll 2026: AINRC Vs DMK Vs Congress Fight (Image: X)

Thattanchavady By-Poll Live Update: Thattanchavady, an urban Assembly constituency in Puducherry, will vote on October 6, with a total of 26,921 registered voters. The seat is witnessing a multi-cornered contest, with AINRC candidate Ashok Anand, DMK nominee K. Sedhu Selvam, Congress candidate E. Vinayagam, CPI candidate M. A. Saleem and Naam Tamilar Katchi candidate S. Karthi Kumari among those in the fray.

Live Updates

  • 07:25 (IST) 06 Oct 2026

Thattanchavady By-Election Voting 2026 Live Update: Puducherry By-Poll Latest News, AINRC vs DMK vs Congress Candidates List

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Thattanchavady By-Election Voting 2026 Live Update: Puducherry By-Poll Latest News, AINRC vs DMK vs Congress Candidates List

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Thattanchavady By-Election Voting 2026 Live Update: Puducherry By-Poll Latest News, AINRC vs DMK vs Congress Candidates List
Thattanchavady By-Election Voting 2026 Live Update: Puducherry By-Poll Latest News, AINRC vs DMK vs Congress Candidates List
Thattanchavady By-Election Voting 2026 Live Update: Puducherry By-Poll Latest News, AINRC vs DMK vs Congress Candidates List
Thattanchavady By-Election Voting 2026 Live Update: Puducherry By-Poll Latest News, AINRC vs DMK vs Congress Candidates List
Thattanchavady By-Election Voting 2026 Live Update: Puducherry By-Poll Latest News, AINRC vs DMK vs Congress Candidates List

QUICK LINKS