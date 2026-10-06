Thattanchavady By-Election Voting 2026 Live Update: Puducherry By-Poll Latest News, AINRC vs DMK vs Congress Candidates List

Thattanchavady By-Poll 2026: AINRC Vs DMK Vs Congress Fight (Image: X)

Thattanchavady By-Poll Live Update: Thattanchavady, an urban Assembly constituency in Puducherry, will vote on October 6, with a total of 26,921 registered voters. The seat is witnessing a multi-cornered contest, with AINRC candidate Ashok Anand, DMK nominee K. Sedhu Selvam, Congress candidate E. Vinayagam, CPI candidate M. A. Saleem and Naam Tamilar Katchi candidate S. Karthi Kumari among those in the fray.