Vice President Election 2025 LIVE Updates: NDA’s CP Radhakrishnan Vs INDIA’s B Sudershan Reddy, Who Will Win India’s Top Political Post Today?

India is ready to elect its new Vice President tomorrow, September 9, 2025, subsequent to the surprising resignation of former Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar. The election, demanded by Dhankhar’s exit on July 21 citing health reasons, has twisted into a high-stakes fight between the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and the opposition INDIA bloc.

The Candidates and Their Profiles

The contest features two prominent personalities: NDA’s C.P. Radhakrishnan and the INDIA bloc’s B. Sudershan Reddy. Radhakrishnan, a BJP candidate from Tamil Nadu, presently serves as the Governor of Maharashtra. His extensive political career and administrative practice and understanding are being emphasized by the NDA. His opponent on the other hand, B. Sudershan Reddy, previously served as a Supreme Court judge from Telangana, a choice the INDIA alliance is pushing as a winner of social justice and a symbol of their political battle against the ruling party.

In a substantial political makeover, regional parties Biju Janata Dal (BJD) and the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) are not participating in the polls, by means of the vice-presidential election to strengthen their standing as significant opposition forces in their states. This strategic decision permits them to instantaneously highlight local worries and uphold a clear distance from both the BJP-led NDA and the Congress-led INDIA blocs. BRS’s change, for instance, is mounted as a protest compared to the suspected failure of both national parties to report the Telangana farmers’ urea scarcity crisis.