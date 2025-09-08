Vice President Election 2025 LIVE Updates: NDA’s CP Radhakrishnan Vs INDIA’s B Sudershan Reddy, Who Will Win India’s Top Political Post Today?

India is ready to elect its new Vice President tomorrow, September 9, 2025, subsequent to the surprising resignation of former Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar. The election, demanded by Dhankhar’s exit on July 21 citing health reasons, has twisted into a high-stakes fight between the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and the opposition INDIA bloc.
The Candidates and Their Profiles
The contest features two prominent personalities: NDA’s C.P. Radhakrishnan and the INDIA bloc’s B. Sudershan Reddy. Radhakrishnan, a BJP candidate from Tamil Nadu, presently serves as the Governor of Maharashtra. His extensive political career and administrative practice and understanding are being emphasized by the NDA. His opponent on the other hand, B. Sudershan Reddy, previously served as a Supreme Court judge from Telangana, a choice the INDIA alliance is pushing as a winner of social justice and a symbol of their political battle against the ruling party.
In a substantial political makeover, regional parties Biju Janata Dal (BJD) and the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) are not participating in the polls, by means of the vice-presidential election to strengthen their standing as significant opposition forces in their states. This strategic decision permits them to instantaneously highlight local worries and uphold a clear distance from both the BJP-led NDA and the Congress-led INDIA blocs. BRS’s change, for instance, is mounted as a protest compared to the suspected failure of both national parties to report the Telangana farmers’ urea scarcity crisis.
The Election Commission, in consultation with the Central Government, has appointed the Secretary General, Rajya Sabha as the Returning Officer for the present election to the Office of the Vice-President of India. The Commission has also appointed two Assistant Returning Officers in Parliament House (Rajya Sabha) to assist the Returning Officer.
Article 66 (1) of the Constitution offers that the election shall be held in agreement with the arrangement of proportional depiction by means of the single movable vote and the voting at such election shall be by undisclosed poll.
In this system, the elector has to select against the names of the candidates. Preference can be placed in the international form of Indian numerals, in Roman form, or in the form in any recognized Indian languages. Preference has to be marked in data only and shall not be specified in words.
The voter can mark as many selections as the number of candidates. Despite the fact that the marking of the first selection is essential for the ballot paper to be effective, other selections are voluntary.
As per Article 66 of the Constitution of India, the Vice-President is selected by the members of the Electoral College comprising of the members of both Houses of Parliament in agreement with the arrangement of comparative representation by means of the single movable vote. For 2025, 17th Vice-Presidential Election, the Electoral College consists of:
(1) 233 elected members of Rajya Sabha (Presently 05 seats are vacant),
(2) 12 nominated members of Rajya Sabha, and
(3) 543 elected members of Lok Sabha (Presently 01 seat is vacant).
Electoral College includes of a total of 788 members (Presently, 782 members) of both Houses of Parliament, Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. Subsequently, all the electors are members of both Houses of Parliament, the value of vote of each Member of Parliament would be similar i.e. 1 (one).
Jagdeep Dhankhar, who was the 14th Vice President of India, was the third to resign before completing his tenure. Earlier, V.V. Giri in 1969 and R. Venkataraman in 1987 was also not been able to complete their tenure. The office has been held by many eminent individuals, counting the first Vice President, Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, and others who went on to become President of India, like Dr. Zakir Hussain.
The electoral college for the Vice-Presidential election comprises of members of both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha. Out of an overall strength of 788 MPs, there are currently seven vacancies, carrying the total number of voters to 781. A candidate requires 391 votes to protect a simple majority. The numbers are deeply stacked in favor of the NDA, which, laterally with the backing of parties like the YSR Congress Party, commands about 436 votes. Although, the INDIA bloc has a projected count of around 324.