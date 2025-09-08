LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
nepal-protests Bharat Rashtra Samithi airtel himachal pradesh curfew business news Abhinav Kashyap Communal Violence In Karnataka nepal-protests Bharat Rashtra Samithi airtel himachal pradesh curfew business news Abhinav Kashyap Communal Violence In Karnataka nepal-protests Bharat Rashtra Samithi airtel himachal pradesh curfew business news Abhinav Kashyap Communal Violence In Karnataka nepal-protests Bharat Rashtra Samithi airtel himachal pradesh curfew business news Abhinav Kashyap Communal Violence In Karnataka
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
nepal-protests Bharat Rashtra Samithi airtel himachal pradesh curfew business news Abhinav Kashyap Communal Violence In Karnataka nepal-protests Bharat Rashtra Samithi airtel himachal pradesh curfew business news Abhinav Kashyap Communal Violence In Karnataka nepal-protests Bharat Rashtra Samithi airtel himachal pradesh curfew business news Abhinav Kashyap Communal Violence In Karnataka nepal-protests Bharat Rashtra Samithi airtel himachal pradesh curfew business news Abhinav Kashyap Communal Violence In Karnataka
LIVE TV
Live

Vice President Election 2025 LIVE Updates: NDA’s CP Radhakrishnan Vs INDIA’s B Sudershan Reddy, Who Will Win India’s Top Political Post Today?

🕒 Updated: September 9, 2025 01:06:14 IST
✍️ Written by: Ankur Mishra

India is ready to elect its new Vice President tomorrow, September 9, 2025, subsequent to the surprising resignation of former Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar. The election, demanded by Dhankhar’s exit on July 21 citing health reasons, has twisted into a high-stakes fight between the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and the opposition INDIA bloc.

Vice President Election 2025 LIVE Updates: NDA’s CP Radhakrishnan Vs INDIA’s B Sudershan Reddy, Who Will Win India’s Top Political Post Today?

The Candidates and Their Profiles

The contest features two prominent personalities: NDA’s C.P. Radhakrishnan and the INDIA bloc’s B. Sudershan Reddy. Radhakrishnan, a BJP candidate from Tamil Nadu, presently serves as the Governor of Maharashtra. His extensive political career and administrative practice and understanding are being emphasized by the NDA. His opponent on the other hand, B. Sudershan Reddy, previously served as a Supreme Court judge from Telangana, a choice the INDIA alliance is pushing as a winner of social justice and a symbol of their political battle against the ruling party.

In a substantial political makeover, regional parties Biju Janata Dal (BJD) and the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) are not participating in the polls, by means of the vice-presidential election to strengthen their standing as significant opposition forces in their states. This strategic decision permits them to instantaneously highlight local worries and uphold a clear distance from both the BJP-led NDA and the Congress-led INDIA blocs. BRS’s change, for instance, is mounted as a protest compared to the suspected failure of both national parties to report the Telangana farmers’ urea scarcity crisis.

Vice President Election 2025 LIVE Updates: CP Radhakrishnan Vs B Sudershan Reddy, Who Will Win India’s Top Political Post After Tomorrow’s Vote? The returning officer, secretary general P C Mody, who has been appointed as a returning officer for the vice-presidential election confirmed that the polling will take place on Tuesday, September 09, 2025 in Room No. F-101, Vasudha, Parliament House.

Live Updates

  • 01:05 (IST) 09 Sep 2025

    Vice President Election 2025 LIVE Updates Today: Appointment Of Returning Officer And Asst. Returning Officer

    The Election Commission, in consultation with the Central Government, has appointed the Secretary General, Rajya Sabha as the Returning Officer for the present election to the Office of the Vice-President of India. The Commission has also appointed two Assistant Returning Officers in Parliament House (Rajya Sabha) to assist the Returning Officer.

  • 00:39 (IST) 09 Sep 2025

    Vice President Election 2025 LIVE Updates: Voting Procedures & Processes

    Article 66 (1) of the Constitution offers that the election shall be held in agreement with the arrangement of proportional depiction by means of the single movable vote and the voting at such election shall be by undisclosed poll.  

    In this system, the elector has to select against the names of the candidates. Preference can be placed in the international form of Indian numerals, in Roman form, or in the form in any recognized Indian languages. Preference has to be marked in data only and shall not be specified in words.

    The voter can mark as many selections as the number of candidates. Despite the fact that the marking of the first selection is essential for the ballot paper to be effective, other selections are voluntary.

  • 00:04 (IST) 09 Sep 2025

    Vice President Election 2025 LIVE Updates: VP is elected by the members of the Electoral College

    As per Article 66 of the Constitution of India, the Vice-President is selected by the members of the Electoral College comprising of the members of both Houses of Parliament in agreement with the arrangement of comparative representation by means of the single movable vote. For 2025, 17th Vice-Presidential Election, the Electoral College consists of:

    (1)     233 elected members of Rajya Sabha (Presently 05 seats are vacant),
    (2)     12 nominated members of Rajya Sabha, and
    (3)     543 elected members of Lok Sabha (Presently 01 seat is vacant).
               

    Electoral College includes of a total of 788 members (Presently, 782 members) of both Houses of Parliament, Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. Subsequently, all the electors are members of both Houses of Parliament, the value of vote of each Member of Parliament would be similar i.e. 1 (one).

  • 23:56 (IST) 08 Sep 2025

    Vice President Election 2025 LIVE Updates: Historical Context

    Jagdeep Dhankhar, who was the 14th Vice President of India, was the third to resign before completing his tenure. Earlier, V.V. Giri in 1969 and R. Venkataraman in 1987 was also not been able to complete their tenure. The office has been held by many eminent individuals, counting the first Vice President, Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, and others who went on to become President of India, like Dr. Zakir Hussain.

  • 23:34 (IST) 08 Sep 2025

    Vice President Election 2025 LIVE Updates: The Electoral Numbers

    The electoral college for the Vice-Presidential election comprises of members of both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha. Out of an overall strength of 788 MPs, there are currently seven vacancies, carrying the total number of voters to 781. A candidate requires 391 votes to protect a simple majority. The numbers are deeply stacked in favor of the NDA, which, laterally with the backing of parties like the YSR Congress Party, commands about 436 votes. Although, the INDIA bloc has a projected count of around 324. 

Load More
Vice President Election 2025 LIVE Updates: NDA’s CP Radhakrishnan Vs INDIA’s B Sudershan Reddy, Who Will Win India’s Top Political Post Today?

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Vice President Election 2025 LIVE Updates: NDA’s CP Radhakrishnan Vs INDIA’s B Sudershan Reddy, Who Will Win India’s Top Political Post Today?

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Vice President Election 2025 LIVE Updates: NDA’s CP Radhakrishnan Vs INDIA’s B Sudershan Reddy, Who Will Win India’s Top Political Post Today?
Vice President Election 2025 LIVE Updates: NDA’s CP Radhakrishnan Vs INDIA’s B Sudershan Reddy, Who Will Win India’s Top Political Post Today?
Vice President Election 2025 LIVE Updates: NDA’s CP Radhakrishnan Vs INDIA’s B Sudershan Reddy, Who Will Win India’s Top Political Post Today?
Vice President Election 2025 LIVE Updates: NDA’s CP Radhakrishnan Vs INDIA’s B Sudershan Reddy, Who Will Win India’s Top Political Post Today?

QUICK LINKS