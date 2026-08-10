We Women Want Conclave & Shakti Awards 2026 LIVE Updates: Key Highlights, Speakers, Women Leaders, & Big Moments
New Delhi is set to witness a powerful gathering of women leaders, achievers and changemakers as the ‘We Women Want Conclave & Shakti Awards 2026’ takes centre stage on August 10. The event will bring together top voices from politics, cinema, sports, healthcare, entrepreneurship, entertainment and grassroots governance throughout the day. Leaders will share their thoughts on topics such as women’s health, leadership, equal opportunities, Gen Z and the changing role of women in society. Apart from this, the day will also honour women who have made a mark across different fields with the Shakti Awards 2026. From key speeches and thought-provoking discussions to special award moments, follow this live blog for all the latest updates, highlights and major moments from the event.
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta, Who is the Chief Guest at ‘We Women Want Conclave”, Stresses on the importance of strong leadership, women’s empowerment and equal opportunities. Watch
CM Rekha Gupta, as Chief Guest, emphasises the importance of strong leadership, women’s empowerment and equal opportunities. She calls for greater representation of women in positions of influence, highlighting their crucial role in shaping inclusive decision-making, driving… pic.twitter.com/innAPiXAW1
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Speaking exclusively to ITV Network at the We Women Want Conclave & Shakti Awards 2026, 18-year-old Lohia, India’s first female F4 driver, spoke about gender barriers in motorsport. She said being a woman should not define a racer’s ability or performance.“Even if I am a different gender, that does not dictate my skills on the race track or even outside the race track. There is no differentiation; it is all about the efforts we put in,” Lohia said.She also spoke about trolling, saying some critics “blindly blame your gender” while targeting women in motorsport. The 18-year-old F4 driver also spoke about...
The ‘We Women Want Conclave 2026’ is live on NewX World’s official YouTube channel, where India’s top voices are sharing their thoughts on diverse topics.
Top voices from diverse fields, including politics, entertainment, sports and public life, will come together at We Women Want Conclave 2026. The chief guest of the day is Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta. She will address the morning session focusing on women in leadership. She will also present several Shakti Awards honouring women achievers. Dr Shashi Tharoor, MP and Chairman of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on External Affairs, will take part in a special conversation titled ‘The Tharoor Way’. He is also scheduled to present the Shakti Awards. The entertainment segment will feature several familiar names, including Kriti Kharbanda, Sanskruti Jayana, Himani...
The We Women Want Conclave & Shakti Awards 2026 is set to take place today, August 10, 2026, at The Imperial Hotel in New Delhi. The programme will begin at 9 am and continue throughout the day, concluding with the Mission Namo Shakti session.