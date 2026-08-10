We Women Want Conclave & Shakti Awards 2026 LIVE Updates: Key Highlights, Speakers, Women Leaders, & Big Moments

We Women Want Conclave & Shakti Awards 2026

New Delhi is set to witness a powerful gathering of women leaders, achievers and changemakers as the ‘We Women Want Conclave & Shakti Awards 2026’ takes centre stage on August 10. The event will bring together top voices from politics, cinema, sports, healthcare, entrepreneurship, entertainment and grassroots governance throughout the day. Leaders will share their thoughts on topics such as women’s health, leadership, equal opportunities, Gen Z and the changing role of women in society. Apart from this, the day will also honour women who have made a mark across different fields with the Shakti Awards 2026. From key speeches and thought-provoking discussions to special award moments, follow this live blog for all the latest updates, highlights and major moments from the event.