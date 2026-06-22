Weather Today (22 June, 2026) LIVE Updates: Heatwave Alerts, IMD Prediction Rain & Thunderstorm Chances; Check Current Temperature of Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bangalore, Chennai, Ahmedabad

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Weather Today (22 June, 2026) LIVE Updates: Rain and thunderstorms brought significant relief from the heat across Delhi on Friday, making it the coolest day the city has experienced so far this June. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that similar weather conditions, including rain, thunderstorms, and strong winds, are likely to continue through Saturday. According to Mahesh Palawat, Vice-President of Meteorology and Climate Change at Skymet Weather, the current spell of pleasant weather is linked to a Western Disturbance affecting the Himalayan region. Although the system is gradually moving away, its influence on Delhi’s weather is expected to persist for the next couple of days.

Palawat said temperatures are likely to remain under control during this period. However, weather conditions are expected to stabilize after two days, following which the mercury may begin to climb once again.

The IMD has issued a yellow alert for Saturday, warning of thunderstorms accompanied by rainfall. The maximum temperature is expected to hover around 37 degrees Celsius, while the minimum could settle near 23 degrees Celsius. The showers also had a positive impact on Delhi’s air quality. The city’s Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 74 on Friday, remaining in the ‘satisfactory’ category.

At the same time, the southwest monsoon is continuing to arrive in Kerala after arriving here earlier this week. Heavy to very heavy rain is expected in Kerala, Karnataka and some districts of Tamil Nadu. Assam, Meghalaya and Arunachal Pradesh are likely to get showers in the coming days.

Along the coastal parts of Karnataka, the alerts are the strongest today, with heavy to very heavy rainfall likely, and in isolated areas there could even be extremely heavy downpours. In other interior areas of Karnataka, Kerala and parts of Maharashtra’s Konkan region and Goa, rain activity is also expected to stay quite strong. Heavy showers are on the cards in a few isolated places over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim and several states in the northeast such as Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura.

The reading was largely unchanged from Thursday’s AQI of 73, indicating continued improvement in atmospheric conditions.