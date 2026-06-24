Weather Today (24 June, 2026) LIVE Updates: IMD Issues Orange Alert With Heavy Rain in Mumbai, Andheri Subway Shut
|Day
|Sky Condition
|Temperature (High / Low)
|Chance of Rain
|Wed, Jun 24
|
Sunny
|39°C / 31°C
|15%
|Thu, Jun 25
|
Mostly sunny
|39°C / 31°C
|15%
|Fri, Jun 26
|
Sunny
|40°C / 32°C
|55%
|Sat, Jun 27
|
Sunny
|41°C / 32°C
|0%
|Sun, Jun 28
|
Sunny
|41°C / 32°C
|15%
|Mon, Jun 29
|
Sunny
|41°C / 32°C
|35%
|Tue, Jun 30
|
Sunny
|38°C / 28°C
|0%
|Wed, Jul 1
|
Partly sunny
|33°C / 28°C
|15%
Delhi is witnessing sunny weather today with no chances of rain and thunderstorms. People are advised to take protection from heat.
Amidst the recent downpour in Mumbai, which led to heavy waterlogging across the city, Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Aaditya Thackeray on Wednesday termed the situation a “reminder” for the government to focus on governance rather than engaging in “dirty politics”.In a post on ‘X’, the Worli MLA hit out at the BJP, accusing them of “draining” the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) of funds. He contrasted this with measures taken during the UBT Sena’s tenure to mitigate urban flooding.Thackeray highlighted the necessity of rainwater holding tanks for Mumbai, emphasising that these should be implemented alongside the construction of pumping stations and...
Heavy rainfall continued to lash several areas of Mumbai on Tuesday night which led to severe waterlogging in low lying areas across the city. The Trans Harbour rail line has been completely shut down after heavy rains caused damage between Koparkhairane and Turbhe stations.
Heavy rain lashed Mumbai through the night, leading to widespread waterlogging in several low-lying areas of the city, as the India Meteorological Department (IMD)issued an Orange Alert for Mumbai and adjoining districts.
The alert, issued early Wednesday morning, warned of moderate to intense spells of rain over Mumbai, Thane, Raigad, Palghar and Sindhudurg for a short-duration nowcast window, advising residents to take necessary precautions.