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Weather Today (24 June, 2026) LIVE Updates: IMD Issues Orange Alert With Heavy Rain in Mumbai, Andheri Subway Shut

🕒 Updated: June 24, 2026 14:27:55 IST
✍️ Written by: Manisha Chauhan

Weather Today (24 June, 2026) LIVE Updates: IMD Issues Orange Alert With Heavy Rain in Mumbai, Andheri Subway Shut

Weather Today Live
Weather Today Live
Weather Today (24 June, 2026) LIVE Updates: Rain and thunderstorms brought significant relief from the heat across Delhi on Friday, making it the coolest day the city has experienced so far this June. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that similar weather conditions, including rain, thunderstorms, and strong winds, are likely to continue through Saturday. IMD has issued orange alert for three hour in Mumbai with heavy rain and thunderstorms warning which can led to waterlogging and traffic snarls in many areas. People are advised to go outside carefully by taking proper measures as it can lead to mishap.
The IMD will announce the onset of the monsoon only after all the prescribed meteorological parameters for its arrival are fulfilled.
The IMD has issued a yellow alert for Saturday, warning of thunderstorms accompanied by rainfall. The maximum temperature is expected to hover around 37 degrees Celsius, while the minimum could settle near 23 degrees Celsius. The showers also had a positive impact on Delhi’s air quality. The city’s Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 74 on Friday, remaining in the ‘satisfactory’ category.
At the same time, the southwest monsoon is continuing to arrive in Kerala after arriving here earlier this week. Heavy to very heavy rain is expected in Kerala, Karnataka and some districts of Tamil Nadu. Assam, Meghalaya and Arunachal Pradesh are likely to get showers in the coming days.
Along the coastal parts of Karnataka, the alerts are the strongest today, with heavy to very heavy rainfall likely, and in isolated areas there could even be extremely heavy downpours. In other interior areas of Karnataka, Kerala and parts of Maharashtra’s Konkan region and Goa, rain activity is also expected to stay quite strong. Heavy showers are on the cards in a few isolated places over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim and several states in the northeast such as Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura.
The reading was largely unchanged from Thursday’s AQI of 73, indicating continued improvement in atmospheric conditions.

Stay tuned for more weather updates as IMD continues to monitor rainfall, thunderstorm activity on June 24, 2026

Live Updates

  • 14:27 (IST) 24 Jun 2026

    India Weather Today (24 June, 2026) Live Updates: Delhi Weather For Next Days

    Day  Sky Condition Temperature (High / Low) Chance of Rain
    Wed, Jun 24
    Sunny

    		 39°C / 31°C 15%
    Thu, Jun 25
    Mostly sunny

    		 39°C / 31°C 15%
    Fri, Jun 26
    Sunny

    		 40°C / 32°C 55%
    Sat, Jun 27
    Sunny

    		 41°C / 32°C 0%
    Sun, Jun 28
    Sunny

    		 41°C / 32°C 15%
    Mon, Jun 29
    Sunny

    		 41°C / 32°C 35%
    Tue, Jun 30
    Sunny

    		 38°C / 28°C 0%
    Wed, Jul 1
    Partly sunny

    		 33°C / 28°C 15%
  • 13:40 (IST) 24 Jun 2026

    India Weather Today (24 June, 2026) Live Updates: Delhi Weather

    Delhi is witnessing sunny weather today with no chances of rain and thunderstorms. People are advised to take protection from heat.

  • 12:12 (IST) 24 Jun 2026

    India Weather Today (24 June, 2026) Live Updates: Aaditya Thackeray Accuses BJP of "Draining"

    Amidst the recent downpour in Mumbai, which led to heavy waterlogging across the city, Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Aaditya Thackeray on Wednesday termed the situation a “reminder” for the government to focus on governance rather than engaging in “dirty politics”.In a post on ‘X’, the Worli MLA hit out at the BJP, accusing them of “draining” the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) of funds. He contrasted this with measures taken during the UBT Sena’s tenure to mitigate urban flooding.Thackeray highlighted the necessity of rainwater holding tanks for Mumbai, emphasising that these should be implemented alongside the construction of pumping stations and...

    Read Full Story
  • 10:44 (IST) 24 Jun 2026

    India Weather Today (24 June, 2026) Live Updates: Trans Harbour Rail Line Shutdown

    Heavy rainfall continued to lash several areas of Mumbai on Tuesday night which led to severe waterlogging in low lying areas across the city. The Trans Harbour rail line has been completely shut down after heavy rains caused damage between Koparkhairane and Turbhe stations. 

  • 09:32 (IST) 24 Jun 2026

    India Weather Today (24 June, 2026) Live Updates: IMD Issue Orange Alert in Mumbai

    Heavy rain lashed Mumbai through the night, leading to widespread waterlogging in several low-lying areas of the city, as the India Meteorological Department (IMD)issued an Orange Alert for Mumbai and adjoining districts.
    The alert, issued early Wednesday morning, warned of moderate to intense spells of rain over Mumbai, Thane, Raigad, Palghar and Sindhudurg for a short-duration nowcast window, advising residents to take necessary precautions.

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Weather Today (24 June, 2026) LIVE Updates: IMD Issues Orange Alert With Heavy Rain in Mumbai, Andheri Subway Shut

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Weather Today (24 June, 2026) LIVE Updates: IMD Issues Orange Alert With Heavy Rain in Mumbai, Andheri Subway Shut

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Weather Today (24 June, 2026) LIVE Updates: IMD Issues Orange Alert With Heavy Rain in Mumbai, Andheri Subway Shut
Weather Today (24 June, 2026) LIVE Updates: IMD Issues Orange Alert With Heavy Rain in Mumbai, Andheri Subway Shut
Weather Today (24 June, 2026) LIVE Updates: IMD Issues Orange Alert With Heavy Rain in Mumbai, Andheri Subway Shut
Weather Today (24 June, 2026) LIVE Updates: IMD Issues Orange Alert With Heavy Rain in Mumbai, Andheri Subway Shut

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