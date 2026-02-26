WI vs SA Live Score T20 World Cup 2026: South Africa Win Toss, Opt To Bowl

WI vs SA T20 World Cup 2026- Check Out the live updates from the West Indies vs South Africa Super 8 match here on NewsX. Get all the latest updates and squad information here.

WI vs SA, T20 World Cup 2026 Live Score and Updates: The South Africa have won the toss and opted to bowl first at what looks like a solid batting surface at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Thursday, Feb 26. South Africa captain acknowledged it as a good wicket and expect less moisture as the game progresses and are confident of chasing down the target. They’ve kept the same team.

The Windies, on the other hand have made one change in their playing XI as Roston Chase comes in for Akeal Hosein, citing it a tactical change by the captain Shai Hope. This match will also be watched by Indians as the result of this match would give them a clear-cut scenario of what needs to be done in the following match on the day, when India take on Zimbabwe to stay alive in the competition.

PREVIEW: The West Indies arrive with incredible momentum after a massive 107-run victory over Zimbabwe. Their batting has been their greatest strength, consistently posting high totals thanks to the explosive form of Shimron Hetmyer and Sherfane Rutherford.

South Africa, on the other hand, look like the team to beat after dismantling the hosts, India, by 76 runs. They have played four of their five matches at this specific venue in Ahmedabad, giving them a significant “home-court” advantage in terms of understanding the pitch and the long boundaries.

WI vs SA Predicted XI

South Africa: Aiden Markram (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Ryan Rickelton, Dewald Brevis, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Marco Jansen, Corbin Bosch, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi.

West Indies: Brandon King, Shai Hope (c & wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd, Jason Holder, Matthew Forde, Akeal Hosein, Gudakesh Motie, Shamar Joseph.

WI vs SA Squads

South Africa Squad: Aiden Markram(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Ryan Rickelton, Dewald Brevis, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Marco Jansen, Corbin Bosch, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, George Linde, Anrich Nortje, Kwena Maphaka, Jason Smith