WI vs SA Live Score T20 World Cup 2026: South Africa Win Toss, Opt To Bowl

🕒 Updated: February 26, 2026 15:00:25 IST
✍️ Written by: Debayan Bhattacharyya

WI vs SA T20 World Cup 2026- Check Out the live updates from the West Indies vs South Africa Super 8 match here on NewsX. Get all the latest updates and squad information here.

West Indies vs South Africa Live Score and Updates. Photo ICC- X
West Indies vs South Africa Live Score and Updates. Photo ICC- X

WI vs SA, T20 World Cup 2026 Live Score and Updates: The South Africa have won the toss and opted to bowl first at what looks like a solid batting surface at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Thursday, Feb 26. South Africa captain acknowledged it as a good wicket and expect less moisture as the game progresses and are confident of chasing down the target. They’ve kept the same team.

The Windies, on the other hand have made one change in their playing XI as Roston Chase comes in for Akeal Hosein, citing it a tactical change by the captain Shai Hope. This match will also be watched by Indians as the result of this match would give them a clear-cut scenario of what needs to be done in the following match on the day, when India take on Zimbabwe to stay alive in the competition. 

(Scroll down to see live updates, refresh blog frequently for real-time commentary)

PREVIEW: The West Indies arrive with incredible momentum after a massive 107-run victory over Zimbabwe. Their batting has been their greatest strength, consistently posting high totals thanks to the explosive form of Shimron Hetmyer and Sherfane Rutherford.

South Africa, on the other hand, look like the team to beat after dismantling the hosts, India, by 76 runs. They have played four of their five matches at this specific venue in Ahmedabad, giving them a significant “home-court” advantage in terms of understanding the pitch and the long boundaries.

WI vs SA Predicted XI 

South Africa: Aiden Markram (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Ryan Rickelton, Dewald Brevis, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Marco Jansen, Corbin Bosch, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi.

West Indies:  Brandon King, Shai Hope (c & wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd, Jason Holder, Matthew Forde, Akeal Hosein, Gudakesh Motie, Shamar Joseph. 

WI vs SA Squads

South Africa Squad: Aiden Markram(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Ryan Rickelton, Dewald Brevis, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Marco Jansen, Corbin Bosch, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, George Linde, Anrich Nortje, Kwena Maphaka, Jason Smith
West Indies Squad: Brandon King, Shai Hope(w/c), Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd, Jason Holder, Matthew Forde, Akeal Hosein, Gudakesh Motie, Shamar Joseph, Quentin Sampson, Jayden Seales, Roston Chase, Johnson Charles

Live Updates

  • 14:58 (IST) 26 Feb 2026

    SA vs WI Live Cricket Score: What Is The Good Score Batting First At This Surface?

    Given the conditions — hot afternoon start, red-soil pitch with bounce, some tackiness, and effective slower balls — this looks like a surface where stroke play is possible but not entirely free-flowing. Seamers should get early assistance, while cutters and slower balls could grip later on.

    Considering previous totals of 175 and 187 here, a competitive first-innings score would be around 180–195. Anything above 190 should be very strong, while 170 or below may leave the batting side under pressure unless the bowlers exploit the grip and variations well.

  • 14:49 (IST) 26 Feb 2026

    South Africa vs West Indies Live Score Today: Toss Highlights...

    Incase you missed, here’s a look at the toss that took place few minutes back…

  • 14:42 (IST) 26 Feb 2026

    South Africa vs West Indies Live Score: Will The Toss Impact The Game?

    Is this a good decision to bowl first? Is this some kind of a match-day strategy or the South Africans are taking this game lightly? Indian fans are glued to their TV sets by now. 

  • 14:38 (IST) 26 Feb 2026

    T20 World Cup 2026 Live Score And Updates: Shai Hope At The Toss...

    Shai Hope Speaks Just put the runs on the board again. We would have bowled first as well. One change: Roston Chase replaces Akeal Hosein. It’s just a tactical change, he hasn’t been dropped as he’s played very well. We’ve played some good cricket so far and the boys are up for this game. 
  • 14:37 (IST) 26 Feb 2026

    Live Cricket Score T20 World Cup: Aiden Markram At The Toss...

    Aiden Markram Speaks – We’re going to bowl first. Looks a pretty good wicket, we’ve played a couple of games here; it looks a bit tacky, and we’ll look to make the most of it. We’ve been lucky to have played a few games here, the conditions have been different and we’re looking forward to it. Same team. He’s leading the team from the front (on Kagiso Rabada), gives some inputs and he’s played IPL at this venue. 
