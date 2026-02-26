WI vs SA Live Score T20 World Cup 2026: South Africa Win Toss, Opt To Bowl

WI vs SA T20 World Cup 2026- Check Out the live updates from the West Indies vs South Africa Super 8 match here on NewsX. Get all the latest updates and squad information here.
WI vs SA, T20 World Cup 2026 Live Score and Updates: The South Africa have won the toss and opted to bowl first at what looks like a solid batting surface at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Thursday, Feb 26. South Africa captain acknowledged it as a good wicket and expect less moisture as the game progresses and are confident of chasing down the target. They’ve kept the same team.
The Windies, on the other hand have made one change in their playing XI as Roston Chase comes in for Akeal Hosein, citing it a tactical change by the captain Shai Hope. This match will also be watched by Indians as the result of this match would give them a clear-cut scenario of what needs to be done in the following match on the day, when India take on Zimbabwe to stay alive in the competition.
PREVIEW: The West Indies arrive with incredible momentum after a massive 107-run victory over Zimbabwe. Their batting has been their greatest strength, consistently posting high totals thanks to the explosive form of Shimron Hetmyer and Sherfane Rutherford.
South Africa, on the other hand, look like the team to beat after dismantling the hosts, India, by 76 runs. They have played four of their five matches at this specific venue in Ahmedabad, giving them a significant “home-court” advantage in terms of understanding the pitch and the long boundaries.
South Africa: Aiden Markram (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Ryan Rickelton, Dewald Brevis, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Marco Jansen, Corbin Bosch, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi.
West Indies: Brandon King, Shai Hope (c & wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd, Jason Holder, Matthew Forde, Akeal Hosein, Gudakesh Motie, Shamar Joseph.
Given the conditions — hot afternoon start, red-soil pitch with bounce, some tackiness, and effective slower balls — this looks like a surface where stroke play is possible but not entirely free-flowing. Seamers should get early assistance, while cutters and slower balls could grip later on.
Considering previous totals of 175 and 187 here, a competitive first-innings score would be around 180–195. Anything above 190 should be very strong, while 170 or below may leave the batting side under pressure unless the bowlers exploit the grip and variations well.
Incase you missed, here’s a look at the toss that took place few minutes back…
South Africa won the toss and elected to field first in this crucial fixture against the West Indies as they aim to strengthen their position at the top of the table. 🏏
ICC Men’s #T20WorldCup | Super 8 #WIvSA | LIVE NOW 👉 https://t.co/IaEbZJRFNR pic.twitter.com/CHiFlJtfSN
— Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) February 26, 2026
Is this a good decision to bowl first? Is this some kind of a match-day strategy or the South Africans are taking this game lightly? Indian fans are glued to their TV sets by now.
SOUTH AFRICA HAVE WON THE TOSS AND THEY ARE BOWLING FIRST AGAINST WEST INDIES.#SAvWI pic.twitter.com/TWJnU89yGZ
— Mããz Asif (@ChaudharyMaaz0) February 26, 2026