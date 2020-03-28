Affordable recipes: Its time to fight against novel coronavirus by building good health. So, here are the top 6 easy and affordable recipes that you can try during self-isolation. To prepare these recipes you only need what so you have in your kitchen.

Coronavirus quarantine: When their is fear and panic all around globally, food is a necessary commodity that you all must-have. So if you have stocked up on food for self-isolation, here what you have to do with it. Before moving on to 10 immunity booster recipes, let’s pledge to utilize this time in honing on skills like cooking, cleaning, home decoration, exercise, that one good habit which stays will you forever.

Food is a guilty pleasure for many so, here are 10 awesome simple dishes that can be made mostly with what you have on hand.

Mashed Potatoes with Indian herbs- Currently, the market bristles with potatoes, onion, garlic, ginger, and fresh coriander, so all you need to do is, boil some of the potatoes, peel them and mash. Add salt (as per taste), chopped green chilies, finely chopped coriander, onions, garlic, and ginger. Mix well and serve it with freshly hand made chapatis with ghee on it!

Note- By adding garlic, ginger, onion, the trio is the best ingredient to boost the immunity. It will repair cells and keep you fit.

Lemon rice- A simple ready to eat recipe, where you have to boil rice (as per the servings). On another pan put 2 tablespoons of oil, heat the pan– add curry leaves, ginger, green chilies, mustard seeds, turmeric (for color), and then simply add boiled rice into the pan, stir well, and garnish with fresh coriander and squeeze lemon on top, tada its ready to eat!

Note: Feeding your body with certain foods may keep your immune system strong, so citric fruits and vegetables help to boost immunity, by adding lemon to the dish, you are certainly adding an immunity booster to your diet.

Dal – Rice- A perfect wholesome comfy Indian food– Take a cooker, add lentil (as per serving), add salt to taste, turmeric and give it a boil. Take a pan, add ghee or oil, add finely chopped ginger, garlic, chilies, tomato ( only if you have) into it and fry them well. After that add boil lentil to the pan and let it simmer for 3 minutes. Serve it with rice and ghee on top.

Another simple and quick way for making lentil curry- Boil lentil, then take a pan and add ghee in it, once the ghee gets hot, add cumin seeds, let them crackle for a minute or so, then add it into the cooker. It’s done! That simple

Note- Ghee, ginger, turmeric, garlic, onion, chilies will boost your immunity.

Less oil Stew- Boil the tomatoes, peel them and make it into a puree form( you can also store it into the fridge for 5 or more days). Take a pan add 1 medium spoon of oil– add cumin, curry leaves, ginger garlic into it, and fry till golden– add tomato pure with all the season vegetables into it. Before covering the lid, add garam masala and salt to it. Cover it and let it simmer till the time vegetable gets to cook. The recipe will hardly take 15 minutes, serve it with rice or chappatis.

Without oil pasta– Boil the tomatoes, peel them and puree them– take a pan, heat it well, add the puree with finely chopped garlic, onions and let it cook for 3 minutes. Add oregano, salt, black pepper (as per taste). On the other hand, boil the pasta, and strain it. Now add the pasta into the gravy and mix well. Serve it with love and garnish the dish with cottage cheese or any regular cheese.

Hummus- Boil white chickpea, take another pan, heat it well add white sesame seeds on it, let it crackle. Take a mixy grinder, add boil chickpea, roasted sesame seeds, salt, white or black pepper, garlic( 2/3 cloves) and churn till it turns into a puree form. Serve it with olive oil. Its a perfect healthy snack. I hope you will love the recipe, share it with your friends and family.

News X urge you to stay indoors and safe.

