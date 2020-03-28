Coronavirus lockdown: Make your time in self-quarantine a little more interesting with these 10 award-winning films that you can watch within the comfort of your home on Netflix and Amazon Prime.

Coronavirus lockdown: Bored at home and don’t know what to do? What can be better that revisiting some of the award-winning Bollywood films during your time in quarantine. Some are new, some are old but all of these films are the ones that have won not just audience’s heart but also critical acclaim. After all, films offer a window to the outside world. Especially at a time, when a deadly virus like novel coronavirus-COVID-19 has made us confine in our households, what can be better than revisiting these films and watching them if haven’t already with our loved ones.

Streaming websites like Netflix and Amazon Prime are the best places to look out for interesting films that span across time, especially Bollywood films. Take a look at our top 10 picks of award-winning Bollywood films on Netflix and Amazon Prime

Gully Boy (Amazon Prime): Starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, Gully Boy revolved around the underground rappers of Mumbai. Bringing to light a new kind of music, Gully Boy not only bagged some of the major awards this year but also got nominated for Oscars.

Article 15 (Netflix): Dealing with Article 15 of Indian Constitution that prohibits discrimination of caste, religion and creed, the Ayushmann Khurana starrer is a must-watch. The film was premiered at London Film Festival and also bagged the most Filmfare awards followed by Gully Boy.

Raazi (Amazon Prime): Following the story of a young spy named Sehmat, Raazi starring Alia Bhatt evokes love and patriotism towards the country. Along with being a critical success, Raazi also had a good run at the box office.

Hindi Medium (Amazon Prime): Starring Irrfan Khan and Saba Qamar, Hindi Medium resonated with audiences across borders and emerged as a huge critical and commercial success. The sequel of Hindi Medium titled Angrezi Medium has also released at the cinema screens.

Baahubali: The Beginning (Netflix): One of the highest grossing Indian films, Baahubali: The Beginning starring south superstars Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty and Tamannaah, the film also bagged a national award.

Dangal (Netflix): Starring Aamir Khan, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Sanya Malhotra and Zaira Wasim, Dangal is another Indian film that managed to strike a balance between worldwide box office success and critical acclaim.

3 Idiots (Netflix): Another one of Aamir Khan-hits, 3 Idiots exposed the fallacies of Indian Education System. Along with becoming a huge hit in countries like Japan and China, the film became one of the highest grossers of the year and also won 3 national awards.

Paan Singh Tomar (Netflix): A biopic on the life of an athlete that goes by the same name, Paan Singh Tomar premiered at London Film Festival. Along with garnering critical acclaim, the film also became a hit at the box office.

Mera Naam Joker (Prime): Starring Raj Kapoor, Mera Naam Joker is a cult classic of Hindi cinema and would take you on a ride of nostalgia. Even though the film failed to garner at critical or commercial acclaim at the time of release, it went on to become a huge hit later on.

Agneepath (Prime): Released in 1990, the Amitabh Bachchan starrer could not do well at the box office but is considered one of the most remarkable entries in the actor’s filmography. He also won a national award for his performance in Agneepath.

