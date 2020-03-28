Coronavirus lockdown: Bored at home! if you are searching for something interesting to spend time in the quarantine then have a look at these amazing series by Hotstar. Check out all of them.

The country is lockdown due to coronavirus outbreak, after the emergency held in India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced 21 days complete lockdown. Due to the isolation, everyone is getting bored at home, everyone is seeking some better option to spend time. There are so many digital platforms that can make you quarantine way easier. One such digital platform, Hotstar you can found some interesting content to watch.

Hotstar hosted the latest films like Tanaji, Panga, Champak, etc. It has also a full packed television shows stock, you can watch some famous shows again like Mahabharat, Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Yeh Hain Mohabatien, etc. But these are the five series introduced but the Hotstar itself and comes under Hotstar special.

Criminal Justice: The show has a very unique story and a different screenplay. Vikrant Messy plays the lead role in the series, he has been alleged for rape and murder case. Pankaj Tripathi played the role of a lower stream Lawyer. Jacky Shroff’s come back in his Bhai look will definitely awe you. The series covered different unexpected angles and focuses on realistic things. Hostages: Ronit Roy always does justice to his characters, this series become even more interesting because of his extravagant performance. The series rotates around a doctor whose family got hostage by Ronit Roy. It has much more than to watch. Out Of Love: This series is made on the current scenario of love. Many of you might feel relatable, In the series, husband cheated on her wife but he wanted to stay with both. The lady exposed her and embarrassed her but eventually left him. City Of Dreams: This series is essence of the real politics. Special Oops: This series will take you to the parliament attack in 2001.

