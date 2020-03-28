Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a 21-day lockdown on 24th March to maintain the social distancing. To avoid boredom you can visit Hotstar and watch some amazing television shows and movies.

During the 21-day lockdown, people are wondering how they will spend time at home. Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a 21-day lockdown on 24th March to maintain the social distancing and to fight against coronavirus outbreak in the world. So being self-quarantined we have enough time to explore digital platforms and to watch the films and television serials that we haven’t watch because of no time.

The situation is tensed outside but we all need to stay calm for longer survival at home. Here we have listed a few movies and serials that you can watch on Hotstar. India is already turning towards the digital platforms and Hotstar is one of the leading platforms which has over 3 Million views because of its big investment in sports series and also tie up with Starplus shows. During this quarantine period, you can explore and watch some exciting content on Hotstar including their special shows. Hotstar has 3 sets of the package, first if Hotstar which is free for all the viewers.

It has sufficient content to watch. But if you want to watch special shows and latest movies you have to unlock Hotstar VIP that costs approximately Rs 1 per day. Hotstar also offers its premium package on a slightly expensive rate then VIP but it unlocks all the shows for you, including Hollywood shows.

Here are some must-watch television shows and movies on Hotstar:

Movies:

Housefull 4 2 states Chhapak Panga Tanhaji Neerja Pink Chhichhore Bala Badhai Ho Raid Super 30 Sanju Bhag Milkha Bhag Avengers Pink Panther Captain Marvel Dumbo Incredibles 2 Pirates Of The Caribbean

Shows:

Game Of Thrones Warrior Insecure The Pacific The Wire Kasautii Zindagii Kay Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyar Kay Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka Yeh Hai Chahatein TedTalks Nayi Baat

For all the latest Lockdown Timepass News, download NewsX App