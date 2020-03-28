After the worldwide lockdown, everyone id trying to get some fantastic ideas to spend time and also to maintain health. If you have always regret that you don’t have enough time for your self then it is a perfect time for self-care. Bu these easy ideas you can take care of your skin, body, and health. Because of the lockdown and deadly virus in the surrounding one cannot go out, so these ideas will help you make things from your pantry.

Let’s talk about the skincare first, with your home recipe you can get glowing and acne-free skin in 21 days. Take some honey for moisturizing your skin, some gram flour to scrub and 2-3 drops of lemon to lighten the skin color. Mix the three ingredients together and apply it on your face. Make sure that your face is clean and pat dry. Massage with the mixture for about 3 minutes and then leave it for 7-8 minutes. Remove the paste in a circular motion, so that it will remove the dead skin. pat dry it with a clean and dry towel.

When you work out of the house, you might travel a lot and at times you travel on foot. Have you ever take care of your feet, if not then do it in the quarantine. Take half bucket hot water, add baking soda and a little bit of salt in it. Keep your feet and half legs into the water and relax. It will drain the tiredness of the body and it will also heal your heel. The ladies who weer heel sandals in offices must do this. Follow these links for more such ideas.

