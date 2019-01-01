Madhya Pradesh (MP) Assembly Election Results 2018

Jyotiraditya Scindia says he will go with party decision on CM face in Madhya Pradesh

Madhya Pradesh Assembly Elections 2018: Kamal Nath writes letter to Governor Anandiben Patel, staking claim to form government in state

Madhya Pradesh results 2018: Congress alleges EVM tampering in Sagar constituency, asks Election Commission to stop counting

Madhya Pradesh Election Commission official results LIVE updates: Trends show slight advance to BJP

Madhya Pradesh Election Commission official results LIVE updates: Counting of votes for the Madhya Pradesh Assembly election 2018 is underway and a clear picture will emerge tonight after the Election....

Madhya Pradesh election results: Shivraj Singh Chouhan or Kamal Nath, who will win photofinish?

Madhya Pradesh election results 2018: In the electoral history of Madhya Pradesh, political parties came to power and went but no one had witnessed such a close fight as it....

BJP almost losing Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, close fight in Madhya Pradesh; Amit Shah summons state in-charges to review lapses

Telangana, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Mizoram results 2018: Counting of votes in the assembly election 2018 in 5 key states including Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Telangana and Mizoram is currently....

Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Mizoram elections 2018 results: Congress leading in Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, neck-and-neck in Madhya Pradesh, TRS unshakeable

Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Mizoram elections 2018 results: The counting of votes in 5 key high stakes assembly elections Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan and Mizoram is currently underway. The....

Madhya Pradesh Election Commission official results: Congress wins 114 seats, BJP bags 109 seats in the Hindi heartland

Madhya Pradesh election results 2018: Amid allegations of EVM-tampering and predictions of a worrying outcome for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Madhya Pradesh, results for the recently concluded Assembly....

Madhya Pradesh Assembly Elections: Constituency-wise full list with votes

Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections 2018: The election season in five key assembly states comes to an end. Now its time for results which will have ramifications on Lok Sabha elections....

Madhya Pradesh 2018 exit poll highlights: Congress set to sweep state after 15 years Shivraj rule, say pollsters

Madhya Pradesh 2018 exit poll: According to Neta exit poll survey, there are equal chances for both the Congress and the BJP to form the next government in the Madhya....

Churhat Constituency Elections results 2018: BJP's Sharadendu Tiwari with margin of 6402 votes

Churhat Constituency Elections results 2018: In the Churhat constituency of Madhya Pradesh, the BJP's Sharadendu Tiwari defeated  Congress' Ajay Arjun Singh with a margin of 6402 votes. The BJP candidate....

Khargapur Constituency Elections results 2018: BJP's Rahul Singh Lodhi defeats Congress' Chanda Singh Gour

Khargapur Constituency Elections results 2018: The ECI has named BJP's Rahul Singh Lodhi as the winner from the Khargapur constituency.  The BJP candidate defeated Congress' Chanda Singh Gour with a margin of....

Khilchipur Constituency Elections results 2018 LIVE updates: Congress' Priyavrat Singh leads

Khilchipur Constituency Elections results 2018 LIVE updates: The counting is still underway for the 230 constituencies of Madhya Pradesh. Coming to the Khilchipur constituency, Congress' Priyavrat Singh is leading with....

Bhopal Dakshin-Paschim (Bhopal South West) Constituency Elections results 2018 LIVE updates: BJP's Umashankar Gupta leads Congress' PC Sharma

Bhopal Dakshin-Paschim (Bhopal South West) Constituency Elections results 2018 LIVE updates: The Counting is still in progress for the Bhopal Dakshin-Paschim (Bhopal South West) constituency. The ECI trends show that....

Jhabua Constituency Elections results 2018 LIVE updates: BJP's Gumansingh Damor leads

Jhabua Constituency Elections results 2018 LIVE updates: The Counting is still underway for Jhabua constituency of Madhya Pradesh. ECI trends show that BJP's Gumansingh Damor is winning the seats with....

Indore-3 Constituency Elections results 2018 LIVE updates: BJP's Akash Vijayvargiya leads Congress' Ashwin Joshi

Indore-3 Constituency Elections results 2018 LIVE updates: The counting for the 2018 Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections have begun. As per the early counting, BJP's Akash Vijayvargiya is leading Congress' Ashwin....

Budhni Constituency Elections results 2018: BJP's Shivraj Singh Chouhan wins with margin of 58,999 votes against Congress' Arun Yadav

Budhni Constituency Elections 2018 results: In the neck to neck contest in Madhya Pradesh, CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan has secured his Budhni constituency with a margin of 58,999 votes. Shivraj Singh....

Narsinghgarh Constituency Elections results 2018: BJP's Rajyavardhan Singh defeats Girish Bhandari of the Congress by 9534 votes

Narsinghgarh Constituency Elections results 2018: BJP's Rajyavardhan Singh has defeated Girish Bhandari of the Congress party with a margin of 9534 votes. Rajyavardhan Singh got a total of 85335 votes....

