Located in the central part of the state, Bhopal Dakshin-Paschim (Bhopal South West) comes under Bhopal district and will witness a trilateral contest among the BJP’s Umashankar Gupta, Congress’ PC Sharma and AAP’s chief ministerial candidate Alok Agrawal. Apart from these 11 other parties have fielded their candidates and 5 independents have also filed nomination, however, the real contest is between the BJP and Congress in the constituency.

BJP’s candidate, Umashankar Gupta is the incumbent Minister of Revenue and Science & Technology in the Government of Madhya Pradesh, while Congress’ PC Sharma is a former MLA from Bhopal Madhya ( Central) constituency. This time, Sharma was denied ticket from Bhopal Central, making contest tougher for him in Bhopal South West.

BJP’s Umashankar Gupta 3-time MLA from South West constituency and is seeking a 4th term. However, PC Sharma has alleged negligence on Gupta’s part towards the constituency that has led to unemployment, lack of development of facilities in the area.

While the 3rd contesting party, AAP’s Alok Agrawal has claimed that AAP’s manifesto was an affidavit stating whatever has been promised would be fulfilled.

In the 2013 Assembly Elections, Gupta had retained his seat, defeating Congress’ Sanjeev Saxena by over 18,000 votes, while the BJP added 22 seats into its kitty, up from 143 to 165 seats in the state. Currently, Congress holds 71 seats in the 230-member Assembly, while the BSP and independents have 4 and 3 seats respectively.

In Madhya Pradesh, BJP is seeking a 4th term, with Shivraj at the helm. It’s being strongly challenged by the Congress banking on anti-incumbency in the state. The polls were held on November 28, 2018, and the counting of votes will take place on December 11, along with that of Telangana, Chhattisgarh, Mizoram and Rajasthan.

