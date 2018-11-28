Budhni Constituency Assembly Elections 2018: BJP's Shivraj Singh Chouhan at present holds the Budhni Constituency and he has been serving as an MLA since three consecutive tenures. In this election, the political veteran will be contesting against MPCC chief Arun Yadav.

Budhni Constituency Assembly Elections 2018: Budhni constituency is one of the 4 Vidhan Sabha constituencies situated in the district of Sehore, whose current MLA is veteran politician Shivraj Singh Chouhan representing the Bharatiya Janata Dal (BJP). He has been chosen to be an MLA for three consecutive tenures since 2006 Assembly elections, as per reports. In this election, the Shivraj Singh Chouhan will be fighting for the throne against MPCC chief Arun Yadav, who was a member of the 14th and 15th Lok Sabha in the year 2007 and 2009 respectively.

In 2013 Assembly polls, Shivraj Singh Chouhan had won the Assembly elections by securing 1,28,730 against his rival Mahendra Singh Chauhan of Indian National Congres (Congress) party who got merely 43,925 votes. The total turnout of votes in 2013 was 80.18% out of which 69.99 % votes was bagged by winner Shivraj Chouhan. At present, out of the total 230-member Assembly seats in Madhya Pradesh, 165 seats are being occupied by BJP, who is ruling the state.

In 2018, out of the total 72.59% voting turnout, Shivraj Sing Chouhan bagged 62.15% while Mahesh Sing Rajput of Indian National Congress (INC) lost to the veteran with 28.12% of votes. Vijay Kumar of Independent got only 2.10% votes in the election while Ram Singh Choudhary of LJP (Lok Janshakti Party) and Manoj Kumar Rajak of BSP (Bahujan Samaj Party) bagged 1.42% and 1.16% votes respectively.

Back then in 2008, from the total 71 seats, Congress was left with merely 58 seats, while BJP got 22 seats adjoined to the previous numbers 143 seats. In the current Assembly Mayawati, the BSP supremo holds 4 seats while 3 seats are in the kitty of Independent candidates.

