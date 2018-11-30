Indore-3 Constituency Assembly Elections 2018: Indore-3 is one of the eight Legislative Assembly constituencies located in Indore district. Among all the contesting candidates, all eyes are on BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijywargiya's son Akash Kailash Vijywargiya and former Congress MLA Ashwin Joshi.

Indore-3 Constituency Assembly Elections 2018: Indore-3 is one of the eight Legislative Assembly constituencies located in Indore district. Among all the contesting candidates, all eyes are on BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijywargiya’s son Akash Kailash Vijywargiya and former Congress MLA Ashwin Joshi. Besides the two, Suresh Goliya (AHIRWAR) from Bahujan Samaj Party, Akbar Ahmad of Socialist Party (India), Sapaks Party’s Abhay Kumar Agrawal, Deepak Pawar of Swarnim Bharat Inquilab, Navin Chandra Chutele from Bahujan Mukti Party, Shiv Sena’s Bheru Lal Chouhan (SAGAR), Mohammad Maksood Chauhan of Aam Aadmi Party and Independent candidates Syed Nizam Ahmed are among those contesting from Indore-3 constituency in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly election 2018.

The elections took place in the constituency on November 28, 2018. During the Assembly elections 2013, BJP’s Usha Thakur Didi emerged as the winner after defeating Congress’ Ashwin Joshi. She won by 13,000 votes. The total voter turnout was recorded at 68.22% in 2013 Assembly polls. The BJP, the INC and the BSP got 53.51%, 43.08% and 0.53% votes respectively in 2013.

The results for the Madhya Pradesh Assembly polls 2013 are scheduled to be out on December 11, 2018, along with the other four states, including Telangana, Chhattisgarh, Mizoram and Rajasthan. Madhya Pradesh Assembly polls will also witness a face-off between the Bhartiya Janata Party and the Congress for the 230 constituencies.

For the last 15 years, BJP is ruling the state and Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan is looking forward to continuing his tenure in the state. Along with Indore-3, the seven other constituencies of Indore district are Depalpur, Indore-1, Indore-2, Indore-4, Indore-5, Rau, Dr Ambedkar Nagar, and Sanwer.

