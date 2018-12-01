Jhabua Constituency Assembly Elections 2018: The constituency of Jabhua is one among the 230 constituencies of Mdhya Pradesh that comes under the Jhabua district. While the Congress candidate Dr Vikrant Bhuria will be contesting his maiden elections, BJP's GS Damor will be looking forward to win the constituency with maximum number of votes.

Jhabua Constituency Assembly Elections 2018: The constituency of Jabhua is one among the 230 constituencies of Mdhya Pradesh that comes under the Jhabua district. On November 28, 2018, the state went through the polls that took place in a single-phase. The constituency is known as the tribal constituncy where the Scheduled castse and Scheduled tribes ratio is 2 and 86.89 respectively out of the total population. While the Congress candidate Dr Vikrant Bhuria will be contesting his maiden elections, BJP’s GS Damor will be looking forward to win the constituency with maximum number of votes.

During the 2013 Assembly elections, the total voter turnout was recorded at 56.55% . During the plebiscite in 2013, The BJP, INC and BSP recieved 41.79%, 30.08% and 1.63% votes respectively. With the numbers, BJP’s Shantilal Bhilwal won the constituency after defeating Congress’ Jeviyar Meda in the 2013 Assembly elections by a margin of 15,000 votes.

According to 2011 census, Jabhua has a population of 30,557 where males comprise 52% of the total population while rest of the 48% are females.

Along with the other four states, including Telangana, Chhattisgarh, Mizoram and Rajasthan, the results for the Madhya Pradesh Assembly Polls 2018 are scheduled to be out on December 11, 2018. Jhanua is also the administrative central of the district.

Like all the others states, Madhya Pradesh will also witness the contest between the BJP and the Congress. The BHJP has been ruling the state for the last 15 years and is looking forward to continue its reign in teh state for teh coming five years.

