Madhya Pradesh CM face nomination: Congress stalwart Jyotiraditya Scindia on Wednesday, December 12, said that he will go with the Congress party's decision on the nomination of the Chief Minister face in Madhya Pradesh, where the party won by a slender mark of 0.1%.

Madhya Pradesh CM face nomination: Jyotiraditya Scindia on Wednesday, December 12, clarified that he will go with party’s decision on the nomination of CM face in Madhya Pradesh. Addressing a presser, the Congress stalwart said that he will extend his support to the person whoever gets selected by Congress president Rahul Gandhi. Congress leaders Kamal Nath and Jyotiraditya Scindia were the front-runners for the CM’s post but Nath emerged as the dark horse.

According to media reports, several pro-Scindia partisans shouted slogans in front of Kamal Nath’s residence as a mark of supporting his CM candidature. Similar protests were reported at the Congress HQ in Bhopal. Meanwhile, the outgoing chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said he would resign from his post and would not stake claim to form a government in the state as the party garnered 109 seats in Madhya Pradesh assembly polls 2018. He said as the party did not win by a majority, it has decided not to form a government in the state.

After Tuesday’s counting of votes, the three states where the Congress party garnered victory were Chhatisgarh, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh. The party is now gearing up to form a government in Madhya Pradesh where it emerged as the largest party with 114 seats.

The Rahul Gandhi led-party was short of a majority mark by 2 seats in the 230-seat Madhya Pradesh assembly but received help from Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati, who announced support to the party on Wednesday morning.

The next challenge for the Congress party is to come up with a chief minister of the state and end the tussle over leadership.

