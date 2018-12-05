Khargapur Constituency Assembly Elections 2018: In the 2018 Legislative Assembly elections, Congress has fielded Chanda Singh Gour against BJP's Rahul Lodhi for the MLA candidate. The constituency number 47 among the 230 Legislative Assembly constituencies in Madhya Pradesh belongs to Khargapur. It is one of the constituencies located in Tikamgarh district and covers the entire Baldeogarh tehsil, Palera Nagar panchayat and part of Palera tehsil of the district.

The Wikipedia description of the constituency says that it came into an existence in 1967, following the delimitation of the Legislative Assembly constituencies. From 1967-2008, the constituency was reserved for the candidates belonging to the scheduled castes.

Currently, the constituency is being ruled by Congress’ Chanda Surendra Singh Gaur. During the 2013 Assembly elections, Gaur has defeated BJP’s Rahul Singh Lodhi by a margin of 5,677 votes. gaur has got a total of 59,771 votes while Lodhi served a close competition with a total of 54,094 votes. The total votes percentage recorded to the BJP, INC, and BSP were 42.32%, 38.30% and 8.63% respectively.



The 2011 census shows that the total population of Khargapur is 14,813. From the mentioned population, 7,915 are males while 6,898 are females. The 2018 Madhya Pradesh election has taken place in the state on November 29. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan is looking forward to holding the power in the state for the fourth consecutive time.

Besides MP, there are four other states including, Rajasthan, Telangana, Mizoram and Chhattisgarh that have or will go through the polls. The counting of votes in all the five states will take place on December 11, 2018. Coming to the Congress, MP elections are no less than the semifinals to the 2019 general elections.

