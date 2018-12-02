Khilchipur Constituency Assembly elections 2018: BJP's incumbent Khichipur MLA Hazarilal Dangi and Digvijay Singh's relative and ex-royal of Khilchipur Priyavrat Singh of Congress are facing the major face-off. Kunwar Hajarilal Dangi has got 82,712 while his Congress counterpart Singh received 71,233 votes in 2013 polls.

Khilchipur Constituency Assembly elections 2018: Among the 230 constituencies on Madhya Pradesh that went through the Assembly polls on November 28, Khilchipur was one of them. Khilchipur is a town and a Nagar panchayat in Rajgarh district of the state. In the polls, it is BJP’s incumbent Khichipur MLA Hazarilal Dangi and Digvijay Singh’s relative and ex-royal of Khilchipur Priyavrat Singh of Congress are facing the major face-off. During 2013 polls, Congress’ Priyavrat Singh ended up at the second post. Dangi has defeated Priyavrat by a margin of 11,479 votes.

Kunwar Hajarilal Dangi has got 82,712 while his Congress counterpart Singh received 71,233 votes in 2013 polls. Coming to the other contestants it is Indersingh Varma from BSP, Irshad Mohammad from JAC And Babu Ali from the AAP. The total voter turnout in 2013 polls was recorded at 82.8%. The major parties, including The BJP, the INC and the BSP got 51.03%, 43.95% and 1.29% votes respectively in 2013.

The 2011 census shows that from the total population of 314613, 81.36% is rural while 18.64% is the rural population. The ratio of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes is 18.87% and 1.13%. Also, 51% of the total population consists of males while the rest of the 49% are females.

For the last 15 years, the BJP is ruling Madhya Pradesh and is looking forward to continuing its reign in the state. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has been facing the anti-incumbency for the last 15 years, however, the chances of the Congress playing its cards suitably to win MP are higher than ever. Meanwhile, the BJP is confident of winning the polls with a stunning majority.

Read More