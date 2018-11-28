Narsinghgarh Constituency Assembly Elections 2018: Congress MLA Girish Singh Bhandari will be contesting against BJP's Rajyavardhan Singh in Narsinghgarh constituency which comes under Rajgarh district. The elections in Madhya Pradesh are scheduled to take place in single-phase and the counting of votes will take place on December 11.

Narsinghgarh Constituency Assembly Elections 2018: Along with four other states — Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Mizoram, and Telangana — Madhya Pradesh will go to polls on November 28 to elect members of the 230 constituencies in the state. Among the 230 constituencies, Narsinghgarh is one which is currently ruled by Girish Bhandari of the Congress. For the polls, Congress MLA Girish Singh Bhandari will be contesting against BJP’s Rajyavardhan Singh in the constituency which comes under Rajgarh district. The elections in Madhya Pradesh are scheduled to take place in single-phase and the counting of votes will take place on December 11.

During the 2013 Assembly polls, Bhandari had beaten BJP’s Mohan Sharma Premnarayan by a margin of 23,018 votes. Girish has got 54.87% of the total vote cast. Currently, BJP is holding the reigns of Madhya Pradesh and Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan is looking forward to ruling the state for another five years. BJP has been ruling the state for last fifteen years, however, this year the Congress is expected to serve a major face off in the state. Also, the tenure of MP Legislative Assembly is scheduled to end on January 7, 2019.

For now, the BJP holds 165 seats, Congress has 58 seats, Bahujan Samaj Party rules 4 seats and 3 seats are held by the Independent candidates in the state. The opinion polls have also pointed towards the possibility that 2018 polls are going to be a close competition between the BJP and the Congress.

