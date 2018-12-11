Madhya Pradesh Assembly Elections 2018: Congress stalwart Kamal Nath has written a letter to the Governor Anandiben Patel seeking a late night appointment staking claim to form the government in Madhya Pradesh. MP Congress chief has sought appointment by sending an email and a fax too.

Madhya Pradesh Assembly Elections 2018: Madhya Pradesh Congress president Kamal Nath has written a letter to the Governor Anandiben Patel seeking a late night appointment staking claim to form the government in the state. However the neck to neck contest results are still underway and but Congress has been leading the trends with 114 seats, followed by BJP having 108 seats. The counting of votes is likely to be concluded by midnight 12, says Election Commission of India. According to the reports, Kamal Nath has sent the proposal through e-mail and fax to the Governor of Madhya Pradesh.

In the letter, Kamal said, “As president of the Pradesh Congress Committee, I seek an appointment with your excellency late tonight as soon as the results are officially declared along with my senior leaders to uprise you and seek your permission to form the government in the state.”

The news agency ANI reported, “Congress party seeks an appointment late tonight with the Governor to stake their claims to form the govt in Madhya Pradesh. The party has sought appointment by sending an email and a fax too.” #MadhyaPradeshElections

However, an hour later, the Madhya Pradesh Governor declined the appointment saying it will be given only after the Election Commission of India clears the picture and the counting of votes is concluded. “An appointment will be given only after the situation is made clear by the Election Commission, said Governor,” quotes ANI.

Read More