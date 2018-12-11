Madhya Pradesh election results 2018 LIVE updates: Leads BJP 26 seats, Congress 25: Amid allegations of EVM-tampering and predictions of a worrying outcome for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Madhya Pradesh, results for the recently concluded Assembly elections in the state have started trickling in. To elect members of the 230 constituencies, elections to Madhya Pradesh Pradesh Legislative Assembly were held on November 28, 2018, amid heavy security. The Madhya Pradesh assembly election, which is billed as the semi-final before next year’s general elections, is a direct fight between the Narendra Modi-led BJP and the Rahul Gandhi-led Congress. While Shivraj Singh Chouhan, who has been at the helm of affairs since 2005, is eying fourth consecutive term as Madhya Pradesh chief minister, the Congress has decided to stop the BJP’s winning streak and regain power. Chouhan contested from Budhni in Sehore district against Congress’s Arun Yadav. Jyotiraditya Scindia and Kamal Nath are the key chief ministerial hopefuls from the Congress.
Chief electoral officer (CEO) VL Kantha Rao recently announced that counting of votes in Madhya Pradesh will not be shown online through webcasting and WiFi will not be allowed inside counting booths. However, Rao said monitoring will be done through CCTV cameras. As many as 2,899 candidates, including 1,094 independents, have contested the elections. The Election Commission of India used 78,870 electronic voting machines (EVM) and deployed as many as 1.80 lakh security personnel to conduct a peaceful and impartial election. The EC also said that it deployed over three lakh government employees, including 45,904 women, on election duty and set up 65,341 polling stations across Madhya Pradesh.
In Madhya Pradesh, BJP contested from all the 230 seats while the Congress fielded 229 candidates. Sharad Yadav’s Loktantrik Janata Dal contested from Jatara seat in Tikamgarh district. If reports are to be believed, the Mayawati-led Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) could play kingmaker in case of a hung house in the state. An ambitious BSP has fielded 227 candidates in the election. On the other hand,
The Samajwadi Party is trying its luck on 52 seats while the Aam Aadmi Party (APP) has fielded 208 candidates. The APP is contesting the Madhya Pradesh elections for the first time.
The BJP had won 165 seats, the Congress 58 and the BSP four in the last assembly polls in 2013. The remaining three seats were scooped up by independent candidates.
Here are the Madhya Pradesh assembly election 2018 results live updates:
Live Updates
Madhya Pradesh election results 2018 LIVE updates: The BJP leads in 26 seats, Congress in 25.
Madhya Pradesh election results 2018 LIVE updates: The BJP leads in 25 seats, Congress in 25.
Madhya Pradesh election results 2018 LIVE updates: The BJP leads in 25 seats, Congress in 20.
Madhya Pradesh election results 2018 LIVE updates: The BJP leads in 20 seats, Congress in 17.
Madhya Pradesh election results 2018 LIVE updates: The BJP leads in 20 seats, Congress in 15.
Madhya Pradesh election results 2018 LIVE updates: The BJP leads in 14 seats, Congress in 13.
Madhya Pradesh election results 2018 LIVE updates: The BJP leads in 10 seats, Congress in 8.
Madhya Pradesh election results 2018 LIVE updates: The BJP leads in 10 seats, Congress in 7.
Madhya Pradesh election results 2018 LIVE updates: The BJP leads in 10 seats, Congress in 5
In Madhya Pradesh the BJP leads in 1 seat while the Congress leads in 2 seats in the 230-assembly seat.
Representatives of different political parties are present in the counting centres. Security forces have been deployed to thwart any untoward incidents.
Madhya Pradesh election 2018 results LIVE updates: Counting of votes begins at different centres in the state amid tight security.
Congress leader Arjun Singh's son Ajay Singh, who is also the leader of the Opposition, is contesting against BJP's Sartendu Tiwari from Churht seat.
Madhya Pradesh election results 2018 LIVE updates: Congress leader Digvijay Singh's brother Laxman Singh is trying his luck from Chanchoda seat against BJP's Mamata Meena from Chanchoda (Chachaura) seat.
Congress leader Digvijaya Singh's son Jai Vardhan Singh is contesting against BJP's Bhupendra Raghuvanshi from Raghogarh seat.
Senior BJP leader and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan is contesting against former Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) chief Arun Yadav from Budhni seat.
Most of the exit poll surveys have predicted a close fight between the BJP and the Congress in Madhya Pradesh while both the parties claim they would win comfortably.
The strongrooms will be opened today in the presence of political candidates or their representatives from where machines will be taken to counting centres.
Experts say that the recently concluded Assembly election results are likely to set the tone for the 2019 Lok Sabha election.
Madhya Pradesh Assembly election 2018 results: According to the election commission, the counting of votes will start at 8 am in Madhya Pradesh where both the Congress and the BJP are in a neck and neck fight. Stay tuned to know more about Madhya Pradesh Assembly election 2018 results.