According to iTV-Neta-NewsX predictions, the Narendra Modi-led NDA will get 106 seats and the Rahul Gandhi-led Congress will get 112 seats in Madhya Pradesh.

Madhya Pradesh election results 2018 LIVE updates: Leads BJP 26 seats, Congress 25: Amid allegations of EVM-tampering and predictions of a worrying outcome for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Madhya Pradesh, results for the recently concluded Assembly elections in the state have started trickling in. To elect members of the 230 constituencies, elections to Madhya Pradesh Pradesh Legislative Assembly were held on November 28, 2018, amid heavy security. The Madhya Pradesh assembly election, which is billed as the semi-final before next year’s general elections, is a direct fight between the Narendra Modi-led BJP and the Rahul Gandhi-led Congress. While Shivraj Singh Chouhan, who has been at the helm of affairs since 2005, is eying fourth consecutive term as Madhya Pradesh chief minister, the Congress has decided to stop the BJP’s winning streak and regain power. Chouhan contested from Budhni in Sehore district against Congress’s Arun Yadav. Jyotiraditya Scindia and Kamal Nath are the key chief ministerial hopefuls from the Congress.

Chief electoral officer (CEO) VL Kantha Rao recently announced that counting of votes in Madhya Pradesh will not be shown online through webcasting and WiFi will not be allowed inside counting booths. However, Rao said monitoring will be done through CCTV cameras. As many as 2,899 candidates, including 1,094 independents, have contested the elections. The Election Commission of India used 78,870 electronic voting machines (EVM) and deployed as many as 1.80 lakh security personnel to conduct a peaceful and impartial election. The EC also said that it deployed over three lakh government employees, including 45,904 women, on election duty and set up 65,341 polling stations across Madhya Pradesh.

In Madhya Pradesh, BJP contested from all the 230 seats while the Congress fielded 229 candidates. Sharad Yadav’s Loktantrik Janata Dal contested from Jatara seat in Tikamgarh district. If reports are to be believed, the Mayawati-led Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) could play kingmaker in case of a hung house in the state. An ambitious BSP has fielded 227 candidates in the election. On the other hand,

The Samajwadi Party is trying its luck on 52 seats while the Aam Aadmi Party (APP) has fielded 208 candidates. The APP is contesting the Madhya Pradesh elections for the first time.

The BJP had won 165 seats, the Congress 58 and the BSP four in the last assembly polls in 2013. The remaining three seats were scooped up by independent candidates.

