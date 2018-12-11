Madhya Pradesh Election Commission official results LIVE updates: The Election Commission, which is responsible for conducting a smooth and fair election, will declare the final results tonight. So far, no political party has emerged as the clear winner and trends show a slight advance to the BJP in Madhya Pradesh.

Madhya Pradesh Election Commission official results LIVE updates: Counting of votes for the Madhya Pradesh Assembly election 2018 is underway and a clear picture will emerge tonight after the Election Commission officially announces the winner. The trends posted by the poll body is being considered as the most impartial data on the Assembly election results while most of the news channels and agencies are posting a plethora of confusing data on the social media and on their own websites. The Election Commission, which is responsible for conducting a smooth and fair election, will declare the final results tonight.

Meanwhile, the Congress asked the Election Commission to stop counting of votes in Sagar over alleged EVM fraud. BJP’s Shailendra Jain is leading against Congress’ Nevi Jain in Sagar Assembly constituency. Sitting MLA Shailendra Kumar Jain has been given a seat by the BJP for a third time while the Congress fielded Nevi a businessman from the same community to woo Jain voters. So far, no political party has emerged as the clear winner and trends show a slight advance to the BJP in Madhya Pradesh. So the question arises, which party will form government in the state? Is it Congress’s Kamal Nath or BJP’s Shivraj Singh Chouhan?

Speaking on Assembly Election Results 2018, Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Kakade said that he knew that the BJP would lose in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh but Madhya Pradesh trends have come as a surprise. Kakade also said his party paid the price for focussing on Ram temple, statues and name changing and forgotting the issue of development that Modi took up in 2014.

