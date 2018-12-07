Madhya Pradesh 2018 exit poll: According to Neta exit poll survey, there are equal chances for both the Congress and the BJP to form the next government in the Madhya Pradesh. The Neta exit poll on NewsX predicts that no party is going to form the government in the state with a clear majority. While Congress is predicted to win 112 constituencies, the BJP will acquire 106 seats leaving it with a minor chance to form the government for the fourth consecutive time. The others that include, BSP and other Independent candidates are predicted to win 12 seats in total.

Madhya Pradesh 2018 exit poll: According to Neta exit poll survey, there are equal chances for both the Congress and the BJP to form the next government in the Madhya Pradesh. The Neta exit poll on NewsX predicts that no party is going to form the government in the state with a clear majority. While Congress is predicted to win as it is maintaining a lead with 112 constituencies, says predictions. The BJP on the other side will acquire 106 seats leaving it with a minor chance to form the government for the fourth consecutive time. The others that include, BSP and other Independent candidates are predicted to win 12 seats in total.

To cross the majority mark, the winning party is required to win over 116 seats. However, both the BJP and the Congress will be needing the support of other parties of the state to eventually form a government. Madhya Pradesh went to polls on November 28 on 227 out of 230 constituency seats. In 2018, the voting percentage in Madhya Pradesh was recorded at 74.61 while it was 72.13 in 2013. Coming to the vote share, the BJP, the Congress and others have acquired 42%, 43% and 15% of the total voter turnout respectively.

BJP, which has been ruling the state for the past three terms is facing an anti-incumbency which could be seen as an advantage for the Congress. The BJP has once again kept its faith on Shivraj Singh Chouhan who is again party’s chief ministerial face. However, the Congress party has not declared its chief ministerial face yet.

Talking about 2013 assembly elections, BJP won with 165 seats, Congress got 58 seats, Mayawati’s Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) got 4 and others won 3 seats. Madhya Pradesh assembly election 2018 results will be declared along with the results of four other key states including Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Mizoram and Telangana on December 11. The recently concluded assembly elections in 5 key states are being touted as the semi-final for Lok Sabha Elections 2018 and a lot will be depending on December 11 results of how the BJP and Congress will define and carry their national narrative for 2019 polls.

Talking about the election campaign of the two major parties, the Congress banked upon Vyapam scam, farm distress and an increasing number of rapes in the state to target the ruling BJP. The Modi-led party once again pitched its election campaign on the plank of development and work done by the party in its so far rule in the state under the leadership of Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

