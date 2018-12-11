Madhya Pradesh election results 2018: Speaking on Congress' success, a senior Congress leader said that the party was connected with the people at grassroots while power corrupted the Shivraj Singh government. The People Madhya Pradesh were upset with the ruling government's draconian policies and zero development despite the government's nation-wide advertisement blitzkrieg, he said.

Madhya Pradesh election results 2018: In the electoral history of Madhya Pradesh, political parties came to power and went but no one had witnessed such a close fight as it is being witnessed today. During the initial counting, the Congress maintained the lead and the BJP lagged behind but toward the end of the counting, the BJP edged past the Congress. Again the Congress snatched the top post from the BJP. The Congress may not be able to gain an absolute majority in Madhya Pradesh to oust the ruling BJP government if the trend continues.

The latest development has also come as a major embarrassment for the Shivraj Singh Chouhan who is eying fourth consecutive term as Madhya Pradesh chief minister. All wasn’t well with the two political parties. The squabble over ticket distribution and rebels gave sleepless nights to the leaders of the BJP and the Congress alike. However, the Congress under the aegis of Kamal Nath and Jyotiraditya Scindia staged a magnificent comeback to surprise the BJP that was confident of winning all assembly seats.

On the other hand, state chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan is confident of staging a comeback despite a high anti-incumbency factor. He says his work will speak for itself and he is the biggest surveyor. The BJP will form a government in the state, says an ambitious Chouhan. However, EVMs will decide the fate of Shivraj and hundreds of BJP leaders at the end of the day today.

The Assembly election results 2018, which is billed as the as the semi-final before next year’s general elections, is expected to bring Congress president in the limelight and boost the morale of the Congress.

Madhya Pradesh Pradesh went to polls on November 28, 2018, in which as many as 2,899 candidates, including 1,094 independents, tried their luck.

