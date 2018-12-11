Madhya Pradesh election results 2018: As the counting of votes is still underway in Madhya Pradesh assembly elections where a neck-and-neck fight between Congress and BJP is underway, the Congress party has alleged that there is some EVM tampering happening in Sagar constituency and have asked the Election Commission to stop the counting of votes.

The uncertainity in Madhya Pradesh elections as to which party will finally be able to form the government still continues. BJP and Congress, both are chance by chance leading against each other and are 4-5 seats short of the absolute majority. The BJP under Shivraj Singh Chouhan has been ruling in the state for the past 3 consecutive terms and if all goes well for the BJP from here, then it will be for the 4th consecutive time, when once again Shivraj Singh Chouhan will become chief minister of the state.

