Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Saturday, February 15, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
  • HOME»
  • Maha Kumbh 2025»
  • 10 People Killed, 19 Injured In Tragic Road Accident near Maha Kumbh In Prayagraj

10 People Killed, 19 Injured In Tragic Road Accident near Maha Kumbh In Prayagraj

The accident caused instant deaths of all 10 occupants of the Bolero who were Korba residents, Chhattisgarh. They were on their way to Prayagraj for the religious congregation.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
10 People Killed, 19 Injured In Tragic Road Accident near Maha Kumbh In Prayagraj


A devastating road accident occurred late Friday night near the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj, claiming the lives of 10 devotees and injuring 19 others. The accident took place on the Prayagraj-Mirzapur highway when a Bolero SUV carrying pilgrims from Chhattisgarh collided head-on with a bus. The victims were on their way to the sacred event at the Sangam for the Maha Kumbh bath.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The accident caused instant deaths of all 10 occupants of the Bolero who were Korba residents, Chhattisgarh. They were on their way to Prayagraj for the religious congregation. The bus carrying devotees of Madhya Pradesh’s Rajgarh district was also on its way to Varanasi after participating in the Maha Kumbh rituals at the Sangam.

The passengers injured in the bus were taken to the nearby hospital for treatment as soon as possible. Their situation is closely watched.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The Bolero driver, in a report, lost control of the car, presumably because he was drowsy, resulting in the fatal accident. The accident resulted in serious damage to the Bolero, and the bodies of the dead were retrieved using JCB machines by local authorities. The passengers in the bus who were injured are said to have been asleep at the time of the collision, with one of the survivors remembering the shock of the impact.

The identities of the dead were established through identification documents recovered at the site, such as Aadhar cards and mobile phones. The victims were Ishwari Prasad Jaiswal, Santosh Soni, Bhagirathi Jaiswal, Somnath, Ajay Banajare, Saurabh Kumar Soni, Ganga Das Verma, Shiva Rajput, Deepak Verma, and Raju Sahu. The local police have notified the families of the dead, who have already started their journey to Prayagraj.

The horrific accident has evoked condolences from all over the nation. President Droupadi Murmu was saddened by the loss of lives and sent her deepest condolences to the victims’ families and prayed for the early recovery of the injured. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has also mourned the incident, directing local officials to speed up rescue and relief efforts.

This incident is the latest in a chain of mishaps that have been occurring throughout the current Maha Kumbh Mela, which started on January 13 and will last until February 26. Not long ago, a boat collision at the Sangam resulted in two deaths, further emphasizing the dangers of the huge crowds of pilgrims present at the event.

ALSO READ: Mahakumbh 2025: Yogi Govt Sets Up Advanced Dialysis & CRRT Units—A Lifesaver For Devotees!

Filed under

prayagraj accident

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Jammu And Kashmir LG Manoj Sinha Dismisses 3 Government Officials For Terrorist Links

Jammu And Kashmir LG Manoj Sinha Dismisses 3 Government Officials For Terrorist Links

Legendary Bengali Singer-Lyricist Pratul Mukhopadhyay Dies At 83

Legendary Bengali Singer-Lyricist Pratul Mukhopadhyay Dies At 83

Author Claims She Had A Baby With Elon Musk, Sparks Social Media Frenzy

Author Claims She Had A Baby With Elon Musk, Sparks Social Media Frenzy

CBSE Class 10,12 Board Exams 2025 Begin: Here Are The Key Guidelines For Students

CBSE Class 10,12 Board Exams 2025 Begin: Here Are The Key Guidelines For Students

Federal Judge Blocks Elon Musk’s Team from U.S. Treasury Access but Allows Other Agency Records

Federal Judge Blocks Elon Musk’s Team from U.S. Treasury Access but Allows Other Agency Records

Entertainment

Maharashtra Government Orders Probe Into Ranveer Allahbadia’s Controversial Remarks

Maharashtra Government Orders Probe Into Ranveer Allahbadia’s Controversial Remarks

Meghan Markle Seeks New Hollywood Friendships Amid Shifting Social Circles

Meghan Markle Seeks New Hollywood Friendships Amid Shifting Social Circles

Influencer Apoorva Mukhija Dropped as IIFA Ambassador Amid Controversy

Influencer Apoorva Mukhija Dropped as IIFA Ambassador Amid Controversy

Jane Doe Drops Sexual Assault Lawsuit Against Jay-Z and Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs

Jane Doe Drops Sexual Assault Lawsuit Against Jay-Z and Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs

Netflix Addresses Controversy Surrounding Karla Sofía Gascón Amid ‘Emilia Pérez’ Scandal

Netflix Addresses Controversy Surrounding Karla Sofía Gascón Amid ‘Emilia Pérez’ Scandal

Lifestyle

Travelling To Australia But Don’t Know What To Eat? Here’s Australia’s Most Loved Local Cuisine For All Foodies

Travelling To Australia But Don’t Know What To Eat? Here’s Australia’s Most Loved Local Cuisine

Valentine’s Day: 10 Thought-Provoking Love Quotes That Will Make You Rethink Love

Valentine’s Day: 10 Thought-Provoking Love Quotes That Will Make You Rethink Love

Valentine’s Week: No Means No-Love Is A Choice, Not A Demand

Valentine’s Week: No Means No-Love Is A Choice, Not A Demand

Valentine’s Week 2025: Who Says You Need A Partner? Here’s How To Celebrate Self-Love

Valentine’s Week 2025: Who Says You Need A Partner? Here’s How To Celebrate Self-Love

Valentine’s Week: Hug Day-Why A Hug Can Make You Healthier And Happier?

Valentine’s Week: Hug Day-Why A Hug Can Make You Healthier And Happier?

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox