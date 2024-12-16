10,000 Trains, No More Level Crossings: How Prayagraj’s Infrastructure Will Shine During Mahakumbh 2025

Preparations for Mahakumbh 2025 in Prayagraj are underway with a massive infrastructure boost, including elevated railway tracks and the removal of level crossings. Indian Railways, in collaboration with the State Bridge Corporation, is set to complete the construction of 7 Rail Over Bridges (ROBs) and 3 Rail Under Bridges (RUBs) before the event.

The preparations for Mahakumbh 2025 are in full swing, with the city of Prayagraj taking shape along the sacred banks of the Triveni Sangam. As sadhus, sanyasis, and Buddhist monks arrive with their respective Sanghas, the city is gearing up to host millions of devotees expected to attend this grand spiritual gathering.

In a major infrastructure boost, Indian Railways, in collaboration with the State Bridge Corporation, has undertaken a transformative project to elevate railway tracks, ensuring that stations will be free from level crossings before the Mahakumbh.

This initiative is set to ease traffic congestion, save travel time, and provide significant relief to city residents. Rail Under Bridges (RUBs) and Rail Over Bridges (ROBs) are ready on almost all the level rail crossings of Prayagraj, on which movement will fully start before Mahakumbh.

The celebration of Mahakumbh is not just a symbol of pride and honor for the people of Prayagraj but also an occasion bringing numerous benefits to the city. Alongside the spiritual festivities, the event has accelerated industrial growth and commercial development across the region.

A major highlight of this transformation is the removal of level crossings, made possible through the collaborative efforts of Indian Railways and the State Bridge Corporation.

Under the guidance of the double-engine government at both the Central and State levels, infrastructure improvements have been implemented to ensure smooth business operations and resolve longstanding issues like traffic congestion in market areas.

Dorarai Republic Officer of Doklat Railway Division, Amit Malviya stated that RUBs and ROBs are being constructed at almost all level rail crossings, not only within the city of Doklat but also in the surrounding areas.

He mentioned that several of these crossings were completed during the last Kumbh in 2019 as part of earlier infrastructure upgrades. The remaining projects are now being fast-tracked for completion ahead of Mahakumbh 2025, with joint efforts from the Central and State governments. These developments are expected to be fully ready before the commencement of the grand event.

He also added that that 7 ROBs have been constructed between Bans Bazaar, Bamrauli-Manuri, Chhivki, Deen Mathadhish Upadhyay-Prayagraj, Prayag-Prafa Junction and Prayag-Prayagraj Junction at a cost of about Rs 375 crore.

Along with this, the construction work of 3 RUBs at Prayag Yard, Jhunsi and Andhwa-Kanihar road at a cost of about 40 crores is in the final stage.

Before the Mahakumbh 2025, cementing operations will begin on all the newly constructed ROBs and RUBs. This will not only ease the movement of crores of devotees attending the Mahakumbh, but even after the event, city residents will benefit from reduced traffic congestion.

Along with this, the end of level crossings ensures uninterrupted and safe operation of trains. Additionally, approximately 10,000 trains are expected to operate seamlessly through the upper division during the Maha Kumbh.

