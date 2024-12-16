Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Monday, December 16, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

10,000 Trains, No More Level Crossings: How Prayagraj’s Infrastructure Will Shine During Mahakumbh 2025

Preparations for Mahakumbh 2025 in Prayagraj are underway with a massive infrastructure boost, including elevated railway tracks and the removal of level crossings. Indian Railways, in collaboration with the State Bridge Corporation, is set to complete the construction of 7 Rail Over Bridges (ROBs) and 3 Rail Under Bridges (RUBs) before the event.

10,000 Trains, No More Level Crossings: How Prayagraj’s Infrastructure Will Shine During Mahakumbh 2025

The preparations for Mahakumbh 2025 are in full swing, with the city of Prayagraj taking shape along the sacred banks of the Triveni Sangam. As sadhus, sanyasis, and Buddhist monks arrive with their respective Sanghas, the city is gearing up to host millions of devotees expected to attend this grand spiritual gathering.

In a major infrastructure boost, Indian Railways, in collaboration with the State Bridge Corporation, has undertaken a transformative project to elevate railway tracks, ensuring that stations will be free from level crossings before the Mahakumbh.

This initiative is set to ease traffic congestion, save travel time, and provide significant relief to city residents. Rail Under Bridges (RUBs) and Rail Over Bridges (ROBs) are ready on almost all the level rail crossings of Prayagraj, on which movement will fully start before Mahakumbh.

The celebration of Mahakumbh is not just a symbol of pride and honor for the people of Prayagraj but also an occasion bringing numerous benefits to the city. Alongside the spiritual festivities, the event has accelerated industrial growth and commercial development across the region.

A major highlight of this transformation is the removal of level crossings, made possible through the collaborative efforts of Indian Railways and the State Bridge Corporation.

Under the guidance of the double-engine government at both the Central and State levels, infrastructure improvements have been implemented to ensure smooth business operations and resolve longstanding issues like traffic congestion in market areas.

Dorarai Republic Officer of Doklat Railway Division, Amit Malviya stated that RUBs and ROBs are being constructed at almost all level rail crossings, not only within the city of Doklat but also in the surrounding areas.

He mentioned that several of these crossings were completed during the last Kumbh in 2019 as part of earlier infrastructure upgrades. The remaining projects are now being fast-tracked for completion ahead of Mahakumbh 2025, with joint efforts from the Central and State governments. These developments are expected to be fully ready before the commencement of the grand event.

He also added that that 7 ROBs have been constructed between Bans Bazaar, Bamrauli-Manuri, Chhivki, Deen Mathadhish Upadhyay-Prayagraj, Prayag-Prafa Junction and Prayag-Prayagraj Junction at a cost of about Rs 375 crore.

Along with this, the construction work of 3 RUBs at Prayag Yard, Jhunsi and Andhwa-Kanihar road at a cost of about 40 crores is in the final stage.

Before the Mahakumbh 2025, cementing operations will begin on all the newly constructed ROBs and RUBs. This will not only ease the movement of crores of devotees attending the Mahakumbh, but even after the event, city residents will benefit from reduced traffic congestion.

Along with this, the end of level crossings ensures uninterrupted and safe operation of trains. Additionally, approximately 10,000 trains are expected to operate seamlessly through the upper division during the Maha Kumbh.

ALSO READ: From Swaraj Bhavan To Mahakumbh: Prayagraj’s Role In India’s History And Spiritual Legacy

Filed under

Indian Railways Kumbh Mela 2025 Mahakumbh 2025 Prayagraj infrastructure Rail Under Bridges Uttar Pradesh news

Advertisement

Also Read

Bashar Al-Assad Speaks Out: Why He Refused To Step Down Amid Rebel Offensive And Drone Attacks

Bashar Al-Assad Speaks Out: Why He Refused To Step Down Amid Rebel Offensive And Drone...

The White Lotus New Trailer: What Role Will BLACKPINK’s Lisa Play In Season 3?

The White Lotus New Trailer: What Role Will BLACKPINK’s Lisa Play In Season 3?

Who’s Wealthier: Prince Harry Or Prince William? A Look At Their Net Worth

Who’s Wealthier: Prince Harry Or Prince William? A Look At Their Net Worth

Chancellor Scholz Loses Confidence Vote, Calls For Snap Election On February 23

Chancellor Scholz Loses Confidence Vote, Calls For Snap Election On February 23

Maha Kumbh 2025: Prayagraj To Treat All 22 Untapped Drains With Geotube Technology

Maha Kumbh 2025: Prayagraj To Treat All 22 Untapped Drains With Geotube Technology

Entertainment

The White Lotus New Trailer: What Role Will BLACKPINK’s Lisa Play In Season 3?

The White Lotus New Trailer: What Role Will BLACKPINK’s Lisa Play In Season 3?

How Old Will David Corenswet’s Superman Be In James Gunn’s Superman: Legacy?

How Old Will David Corenswet’s Superman Be In James Gunn’s Superman: Legacy?

Diljit Dosanjh’s Shocking Statement: No More Concerts In India Due To This Reason

Diljit Dosanjh’s Shocking Statement: No More Concerts In India Due To This Reason

Pushpa 2 OTT Release: Netflix Bags Rights For ‘This Price’ – What Makes It A Global Hit?

Pushpa 2 OTT Release: Netflix Bags Rights For ‘This Price’ – What Makes It A

‘Kini Vaar Prove Kariye That…’: Diljit Dosanjh Post For Critics On India Flag

‘Kini Vaar Prove Kariye That…’: Diljit Dosanjh Post For Critics On India Flag

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Planning To Enjoy Christmas And New Year But Can’t Spend Big? Here’s How You Can SAVE With These Secret Tips

Planning To Enjoy Christmas And New Year But Can’t Spend Big? Here’s How You Can

Top Mental Health Trends In The Workplace For 2024

Top Mental Health Trends In The Workplace For 2024

Winter Superfoods: The Ultimate Guide To Keep Warm And Healthy With These Nutrient-Dense Meals

Winter Superfoods: The Ultimate Guide To Keep Warm And Healthy With These Nutrient-Dense Meals

Dreaming Of Christmas Magic? Visit Santa Claus Village In Finland This Season

Dreaming Of Christmas Magic? Visit Santa Claus Village In Finland This Season

10 Early Cancer Warning Symptoms That Could Save Your Life

10 Early Cancer Warning Symptoms That Could Save Your Life

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox