68 Pakistani Hindus Granted Special Visas To Take Holy Dip at Mahakumbh

A group of 68 Hindu pilgrims from Sindh, Pakistan, arrived in Prayagraj to participate in the ongoing Mahakumbh. The pilgrims, who were granted special visas, took a holy dip at the sacred confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati rivers. They also performed rituals, immersing the ashes of their ancestors to pray for their eternal peace.

Mahant Ramnath, who accompanied the group, revealed that prior to their visit to Prayagraj, the pilgrims had visited Haridwar to perform similar rites for around 480 sets of ashes belonging to their ancestors. After completing their prayers at the Sangam, the pilgrims expressed their deep emotional connection with the rituals and the significance of the Mahakumbh.

"We are fortunate to have come here from Sindh to take holy dip… the arrangements here are very good. We have got comfortable tent for staying and getting…"

Pilgrims Fulfill a Lifelong Dream

Gobind Ram Makhija, one of the pilgrims, shared his long-held dream of attending the Mahakumbh. “We had heard so much about the Mahakumbh and couldn’t stop ourselves from coming. It’s a divine experience,” Makhija said during a visit to the Sri Guru Karshni camp.

The group hailed from six districts in Sindh—Ghotki, Sukkur, Khairpur, Shikarpur, Kashmore, and Jatabal. Of the 68 pilgrims, around 50 were visiting the Mahakumbh for the first time. Makhija described the experience as overwhelming and spiritually fulfilling, expressing pride in being part of the Sanatan Dharma.

Surabhi, a Class 11 student from Ghotki, said, “This is my first visit to India, and I am excited to experience the Kumbh. It’s an opportunity to connect with my roots and learn more about our religion.”

Priyanka, another first-time visitor, called the experience divine. “It feels wonderful to witness our culture in India. I feel blessed to be here,” she said. She added that despite living among Muslims in Sindh, discrimination against Hindus is minimal and not as intense as often portrayed in the media.

Pilgrims Seek Simplification of Visa Process

Niranjan Chawla, a pilgrim from Sukkur, spoke about the challenges faced by Pakistani Hindus seeking Indian citizenship. He noted that while there is no significant movement in Sindh to migrate under India’s Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), some areas in Rajasthan pose difficulties for Hindus.

Chawla also urged the Indian government to simplify the visa application process, which currently takes several months for approval. He expressed gratitude for the swift visa approvals granted to their group. “We are thankful for the Indian government’s support in facilitating our visit,” he said.

Plans for Further Pilgrimage

After their stay in Prayagraj, the pilgrims plan to visit Raipur and then return to Haridwar, where some group members will perform additional rituals for their ancestors. They also intend to meet Akhada saints and explore more of the Kumbh Mela.

For these pilgrims, the journey to India is not just a pilgrimage but a spiritual reconnection with their cultural and religious roots.

