Actress Jaya Prada Takes Holy Dip At Sangam, Lauds Mahakumbh Arrangements

Veteran actress and former Member of Parliament Jaya Prada, along with her son, took a holy dip at Triveni Sangam during the ongoing Mahakumbh 2025 on Sunday. Expressing her reverence for the grand religious gathering, she praised the arrangements made for devotees and extended her gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

“I am thrilled. The devotion and reverence with which lakhs of devotees are coming to take a dip of faith in Triveni Sangam is worth seeing,” Jaya Prada stated. She hailed the government’s efforts in ensuring smooth operations and commended the large-scale management of the festival.

Mahakumbh 2025, which commenced on Paush Purnima (January 13, 2025), has drawn massive crowds from across the world. Special attention has been given to security, cleanliness, transportation, and other essential services. The state government has set up camps, medical services, security deployments, and traffic management systems to facilitate devotees attending the spiritual gathering.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

According to official figures, around 8.429 million devotees took a holy dip at the Mahakumbh on Sunday alone, while more than 420 million pilgrims have participated in the sacred ritual since the beginning of the event. The sheer magnitude of the gathering reaffirms the Mahakumbh’s significance as one of the world’s largest religious congregations.

Notably, the Mahakumbh has also attracted film personalities, political figures, and international visitors, all eager to experience its spiritual and cultural essence. With ongoing efforts by the state administration, the event continues to run smoothly, offering devotees an enriching and memorable pilgrimage.

ALSO READ: Maha Kumbh Should Not Be About Glamour, True Devotees Seek Faith, Says Priest