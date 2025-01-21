Home
Tuesday, January 21, 2025
Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani Arrives In Prayagraj For Maha Kumbh 2025

Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani visited Prayagraj for Maha Kumbh 2025, participating in spiritual activities and charitable efforts. (Read more below)

Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani Arrives In Prayagraj For Maha Kumbh 2025

Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani reached Prayagraj on Tuesday to participate in the world-renowned Maha Kumbh 2025. Embracing the spiritual fervor of the event, Adani expressed his excitement and commitment to the sacred gathering, stating, “I am very excited.”

During his visit, Gautam Adani is scheduled to engage in a series of spiritual activities. He will visit the ISKCON camp, where extensive preparations have been made to welcome him. As part of his itinerary, he will also offer prayers at the iconic statue of Lord Hanuman in Bandhwa and actively serve at the community kitchen (Bhandara), where thousands of pilgrims are being fed daily.

The Adani Group, in collaboration with ISKCON and Gita Press, has undertaken substantial charitable initiatives for the Maha Kumbh. These efforts include providing daily meals to one lakh devotees, consisting of wholesome items such as roti, dal, rice, vegetables, and sweets. To amplify the spiritual essence, one crore Aarti offerings are being distributed to pilgrims, with Adani participating personally in these endeavors.

To ensure a seamless experience for attendees, particularly the elderly, differently-abled, and children, the Adani Group has introduced battery-operated vehicles and golf carts. These mobility solutions aim to help pilgrims navigate the sprawling fairgrounds with ease, enhancing their overall experience at the Maha Kumbh.

Gautam Adani’s participation in the Maha Kumbh 2025 underscores the convergence of devotion and philanthropy. From serving at the community kitchen to supporting accessibility for pilgrims, Adani’s presence adds a significant dimension to the event’s spirit of service and spirituality.

The Maha Kumbh 2025 promises to be a grand spectacle, drawing millions of devotees worldwide, with contributions from leaders like Gautam Adani ensuring a memorable and meaningful experience for all.

ALSO READ: Divine Rush: Maha Kumbh May Spark A Boom In spiritual Tourism

