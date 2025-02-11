Home
Tuesday, February 11, 2025
Ayodhya Sees Surge In Devotees As Mahakumbh Mela Drives Visitors To Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple

The primary reason behind Ayodhya witnessing such a heavy flow of tourists is the ongoing Mahakumbh Mela in Prayagraj.

Ayodhya Sees Surge In Devotees As Mahakumbh Mela Drives Visitors To Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple


Ayodhya’s Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir continues to see devotees pouring in on Tuesday, after the first anniversary of the temple’s inauguration was celebrated as per the Hindu calendaras on January 11. Last year, the auspicious event was celebrated during the Kurma Dwadashi of Shukla Paksha.

The primary reason behind Ayodhya witnessing such a heavy flow of tourists is the ongoing Mahakumbh Mela in Prayagraj. The mega event is being held after a gap of 144 years and people from all across India and the world have come to take a holy dip in Triveni Sangam. After visiting Prayagraj, several visitors head to Ayodhya to visit Shree Ram Janmabhoomi temple.

The Shree Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir’s auspicious ‘Pran Patishtha’ ceremony was held on January 22 this year, wherein Prime Minister Narendra Modi performed the main rituals. The idol of Ram Lalla was carved by the famous sculptor from Karnataka, Arun Yogiraj. The idol stands 51 inches high and weighs 1.5 tons and portrays Shree Ram as a five-year-old, standing on a lotus crafted from the same stone.

However, on January 28, Shree Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust General Secretary Champat Rai urged devotees to postpone their visit due to the high surge of tourists in Ayodhya. The purpose of the request was to allow easy access for the pilgrims who have come to Ayodhya from distant areas.

Tourists returning from Prayagraj are also staying in Ayodhya and have taken shelter in Green Basera, accommodations established in the city under the leadership of CM Yogi Adityanath and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Under this initiative, the government provides free accommodation to all pilgrims. The devotees praised the well-organized system and highlighted the cleanliness around. ]

(Inputs from ANI)

ALSO READ: Massive Maha Kumbh Turnout As Nearly One-Third Of India’s Population Descends On Prayagraj, Numbers Exceed All Projections

