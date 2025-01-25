Bageshwar Dham Chief Dhirendra Krishna Shastri Takes Holy Dip At Maha Kumbh, Says, ‘We Want Awaken Hindus’

Visitors from around the world are often left in awe as they witness people from different languages, lifestyles, and traditions coming together at the Sangam for a holy dip.

Bageshwar Dham chief Dhirendra Krishna Shastri arrived at the Maha Kumbh to take a holy dip in the Sangam and to have darshan of saints.

Speaking to ANI, he said, “I am here to take a holy dip in Sangam and to have darshan of saints… We want to awaken Hindus and to make Hindustan a Hindu Rashtra.”

According to prior reports, the Mahakumbh-2025 in Prayagraj has seen an unprecedented influx of devotees, with more than 10.80 crore taking the sacred plunge at the revered Ganga-Yamuna-Saraswati confluence as of Friday.

#WATCH | #MahaKumbhMela2025, Prayagraj | Bageshwar Dham chief Dhirendra Krishna Shastri says, "I am here to take a holy dip in Sangam and to have darshan of saints… We want to awake Hindus and to make Hindustan a Hindu Rashtra…" pic.twitter.com/FsDPYo2dea
— ANI (@ANI) January 25, 2025

Despite the cold conditions, a large congregation of devotees gathered at the Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj to take a dip in the ongoing Mahakumbh. Authorities are also focusing on preparations for the upcoming Mauni Amavasya on January 29, anticipating large crowds of devotees.

Several devotees from Russia and Ukraine, two countries embroiled in a deadly conflict for nearly three years, attended the Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 in Prayagraj and presented a message of spiritual unity.

The atmosphere in Prayagraj turned sublime as devotees gathered on the cold winter evening to perform kirtan and sing ‘Hare Rama Hare Krishna.’

The Maha Kumbh is held every 12 years, and a huge turnout of devotees is expected in Prayagraj from January 13 to February 26.

According to tradition, pilgrims flock to the Sangam—the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati (now extinct) rivers–to take the holy dip, which is believed to absolve sins and grant moksha (liberation).

Rooted in Sanatan Dharma, the event signifies a celestial alignment that creates an auspicious period for spiritual cleansing and devotion. The Mahakumbh Mela is expected to host over 45 crore visitors, marking a historic occasion for India.

