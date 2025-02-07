Home
Friday, February 7, 2025
Bihar Governor Arif Mohammad Khan Praises Sanatan Culture At Mahakumbh 2025

On the second day of his visit, Bihar Governor Arif Mohammad Khan spoke to the media while touring the historic Sangam area, emphasizing the power of unity in India’s ancient traditions.

During his visit to Mahakumbh in Prayagraj, Bihar Governor Arif Mohammad Khan praised India’s Sanatan culture, calling it a magnificent reflection of unity and spirituality. On the second day of his visit, he spoke to the media while touring the historic Sangam area, emphasizing the power of unity in India’s ancient traditions.

Governor Khan explained that the essence of Sanatan culture is bringing everyone together, regardless of their differences. He said, “The core ideal of our Sanatan culture is unity, where all differences vanish, and in this oneness, we experience divinity.” He went on to explain that Sanatan culture teaches us to view every person as divine, saying, “Human form is indeed the form of the divine.”

He noted that Mahakumbh, one of the largest spiritual gatherings in the world, is the perfect example of this unity. People from all walks of life come together at Mahakumbh with a shared sense of purpose. “In this sacred gathering, even strangers participate as if they are connected by an invisible thread of unity,” he added.

Governor Khan highlighted that Mahakumbh is not just a religious event but also a celebration of India’s cultural heritage. He explained that the event brings people together, fostering values like inclusivity, equality, and harmony.

He stressed the importance of preserving and passing down India’s culture to future generations. “These values have always bound our society together and continue to strengthen the spirit of harmony,” said Khan. He encouraged everyone to not only celebrate these values but live by them, as they have helped India remain united and strong for thousands of years.

ALSO READ: Mahakumbh 2025: Fire Breaks Out At Mahakumbh Sector-18 In Prayagraj

