Sunday, February 16, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
CM Yogi Adityanath Inaugurates Climate Conference At Mahakumbh, Calls For Urgent Action On Environmental Protection

CM Yogi highlighted the role of faith in environmental consciousness, calling for sustainable practices among devotees.

CM Yogi Adityanath Inaugurates Climate Conference At Mahakumbh, Calls For Urgent Action On Environmental Protection


Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday inaugurated the Climate Conference on faith and climate change at the Prayagraj Mahakumbh, urging immediate action for a greener earth. Stressing the interdependence of humanity and nature, the Chief Minister emphasized that the survival of all living beings is crucial for human existence.

“If they thrive, we thrive; if they are in danger, so is our existence,” CM Yogi remarked. He called for proactive measures to tackle climate change, stating, “We must not wait for a catastrophe but work towards a greener earth now. This is also Kumbh’s message.”

The Chief Minister highlighted the necessity of integrating faith with environmental consciousness, urging devotees to adopt sustainable practices in their daily lives. He underlined that safeguarding nature and wildlife is essential for preserving human civilization.

Emphasis On Faith And Climate Responsibility

Speaking on the significance of responsible environmental behavior, CM Yogi pointed out a major concern at Mahakumbh—traffic congestion caused by improper parking. Aerial surveys revealed empty parking spaces while visitors left their vehicles on roads, leading to unnecessary jams. He urged devotees to park only in designated areas, ensuring smoother movement at the sacred gathering.

In his address, the Chief Minister also paid homage to the victims of the recent tragedy in Delhi, expressing his sorrow and offering heartfelt condolences.

Historic Pilgrim Turnout And The Role Of Sacred Rivers

Highlighting the massive turnout at Mahakumbh, CM Yogi revealed that a record-breaking 52 crore devotees had taken a holy dip at the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati between January 13 and February 16. He credited this to the uninterrupted flow of these rivers, describing them as the arteries of the earth.

“Just as a body cannot survive if its arteries dry up, a polluted or drying river system threatens our planet’s lifeline,” he cautioned. He further emphasized the spiritual energy devotees experience during their dip and the ripple effect this has in their communities.

Government Initiatives For Environmental Protection

Detailing the government’s proactive environmental measures, CM Yogi highlighted the significant steps taken to combat ecological challenges. He reiterated that single-use plastics have been banned, and 210 crore saplings have been planted across Uttar Pradesh in the last eight years. Notably, the Forest Department reported a 70-80% survival rate for its trees, while other organizations achieved a 60-70% survival rate.

The state government has also prioritized the adoption of electric buses over diesel-powered vehicles and launched initiatives to revive dying rivers, ensuring the restoration of natural water flow. He also praised the transformation of the Sangam area, where a steady water flow of 10,000 to 11,000 cusecs has made the holy site more accessible to millions of devotees daily.

Call For Public Participation In Climate Action

While acknowledging the government’s relentless efforts in environmental conservation, CM Yogi stressed that public participation is equally vital. He urged people to reflect on their role in protecting nature—eliminating plastic use, preventing river encroachment, curbing pollution, and showing compassion towards wildlife.

“As humans have a life cycle, so does Mother Earth. Their survival is interconnected. Only by preserving both can the universe thrive,” he asserted. Encouraging collective action, he suggested a meaningful initiative—planting one tree in honor of one’s mother and another as an offering of faith.

The event witnessed the presence of esteemed spiritual leaders, including Jagadguru Shankaracharya Swami Vasudevanand Saraswati, Paramarth Ashram’s Swami Chidanand Saraswati Muni, and Jagadguru Swami Mukundanand, along with Forest and Environment Minister Dr. Arun Kumar Saxena, Minister of State KP Malik, MLAs, and senior officials.

