Friday, January 10, 2025
we-woman
CM Yogi Adityanath Launches New Buses And ‘Maa Ki Rasoi’ In Prayagraj For Maha Kumbh 2025

On the second day of his Prayagraj tour, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath launched new shuttle and electric buses to improve transport facilities for devotees attending the Maha Kumbh.

CM Yogi Adityanath Launches New Buses And ‘Maa Ki Rasoi’ In Prayagraj For Maha Kumbh 2025

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, flagged off special shuttle buses of the Uttar Pradesh Transport Corporation as well as electric buses named ‘Atal Seva’ on the second day of his tour to Prayagraj.

These new buses have been added to the Transport Corporation’s fleet to enhance transportation facilities for devotees attending Mahakumbh.

The Chief Minister was on a visit to Prayagraj to review the arrangements for Maha Kumbh.

The ceremony, held in the parade area, witnessed the flagging off of 100 buses in the presence of Uttar Pradesh ministers Daya Shankar Singh, Nand Gopal Nandi, and Swatantra Dev Singh.

Apart from this, while returning to the airport after concluding his Prayagraj tour, CM Yogi stepped out of his vehicle to walk along the road, captivated by its beauty. Following his lead, the accompanying ministers and officials also got down from their vehicles and joined him.

CM Yogi expressed admiration for the aesthetics of the airport route. He walked along the road, observing and appreciating the thoughtfully planted greenery and landscaping.

Jal Shakti Minister Swatantra Dev Singh, Industrial Development Minister Nand Gopal Gupta Nandi, and Transport Minister Dayashankar Singh were present during this impromptu inspection.

Earlier in the day, CM Yogi inaugurated a special kitchen by the name of ‘Maa Ki Rasoi’, which is operated by Nandi Seva Sansthan at Swaroop Rani Nehru Hospital in Prayagraj. He applauded the efforts of the organisation to maintain a clean kitchen with quality food that will serve the poor.

The Chief Minister also served ‘thalis’ to the people as he inspected the special kitchen during its inauguration. He launched ‘Maa Ki Rasoi’ and oversaw the arrangements made to feed people.

Adityanath, accompanied by UP cabinet minister Nand Gopal Gupta Nandi, also took stock of the kitchen where the food was being prepared.

The Maha Kumbh is being celebrated after 12 years, and over 45 crore devotees are expected for the event. During the Mahakumbh, devotees will gather at the Sangam, the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati rivers, to take a holy dip. The Maha Kumbh will conclude on February 26.

The main bathing rituals (Shahi Snan) of the Kumbh will take place on January 14 (Makar Sankranti), January 29 (Mauni Amavasya), and February 3 (Basant Panchami).

(WITH ANI INPUTS)

