CM Yogi Credits PM Modi For Restoring Country’s Faith, Respect- Highlights Prayagraj, Kashi And Ayodhya

In a recent address, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath praised the remarkable transformation of key spiritual destinations in the state, such as Prayagraj, Kashi, and Ayodhya, asserting that they symbolize India’s growing potential. He credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership for restoring faith and respect for the country, both nationally and globally.

CM Yogi pointed out the massive surge in the number of devotees visiting Ayodhya, citing an increase from just 2.35 lakh in 2016-17 to an estimated 14-15 crore in 2024. This, he said, is a clear indication of the growing respect for faith and the region’s economic growth under the current government.

“Prayagraj, Kashi, and Ayodhya showcase India’s potential,” the Chief Minister remarked, highlighting the significant progress the state has made over the past eight years. He further added that local initiatives, such as the One District One Product (ODOP) scheme, are helping replace Chinese products with local handicrafts and goods during festivals, boosting the state’s economy.

The Chief Minister also reflected on the impact of the ongoing Maha Kumbh at Prayagraj, which has drawn over 53 crore devotees to the Triveni Sangam. CM Yogi emphasized the global significance of the event, calling it the world’s largest spiritual and cultural gathering. “This moment is important for us as Mahakumbh has become the world’s largest spiritual event,” he said. The festival is expected to continue for another nine days.

The massive influx of devotees at the Prayagraj Railway station has raised concerns about crowd management. The police, along with the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), have been closely monitoring the situation to ensure safety. Additionally, in response to the overwhelming demand, Northern Railway has announced the operation of four special trains to facilitate smooth travel for pilgrims. This comes in the wake of the tragic stampede at New Delhi Railway Station on Saturday, which led to the deaths of 18 people.

As millions of devotees continue to gather in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh stands as a beacon of India’s religious, cultural, and economic resurgence, with CM Yogi attributing this progress to the steadfast leadership of PM Modi.

(With ANI Inputs)

