Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Monday, February 17, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
  • HOME»
  • Maha Kumbh 2025»
  • CM Yogi Credits PM Modi For Restoring Country’s Faith, Respect- Highlights Prayagraj, Kashi And Ayodhya

CM Yogi Credits PM Modi For Restoring Country’s Faith, Respect- Highlights Prayagraj, Kashi And Ayodhya

“Prayagraj, Kashi, and Ayodhya showcase India’s potential,” the Chief Minister remarked, highlighting the significant progress the state has made over the past eight years.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
CM Yogi Credits PM Modi For Restoring Country’s Faith, Respect- Highlights Prayagraj, Kashi And Ayodhya


In a recent address, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath praised the remarkable transformation of key spiritual destinations in the state, such as Prayagraj, Kashi, and Ayodhya, asserting that they symbolize India’s growing potential. He credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership for restoring faith and respect for the country, both nationally and globally.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

CM Yogi pointed out the massive surge in the number of devotees visiting Ayodhya, citing an increase from just 2.35 lakh in 2016-17 to an estimated 14-15 crore in 2024. This, he said, is a clear indication of the growing respect for faith and the region’s economic growth under the current government.

“Prayagraj, Kashi, and Ayodhya showcase India’s potential,” the Chief Minister remarked, highlighting the significant progress the state has made over the past eight years. He further added that local initiatives, such as the One District One Product (ODOP) scheme, are helping replace Chinese products with local handicrafts and goods during festivals, boosting the state’s economy.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The Chief Minister also reflected on the impact of the ongoing Maha Kumbh at Prayagraj, which has drawn over 53 crore devotees to the Triveni Sangam. CM Yogi emphasized the global significance of the event, calling it the world’s largest spiritual and cultural gathering. “This moment is important for us as Mahakumbh has become the world’s largest spiritual event,” he said. The festival is expected to continue for another nine days.

The massive influx of devotees at the Prayagraj Railway station has raised concerns about crowd management. The police, along with the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), have been closely monitoring the situation to ensure safety. Additionally, in response to the overwhelming demand, Northern Railway has announced the operation of four special trains to facilitate smooth travel for pilgrims. This comes in the wake of the tragic stampede at New Delhi Railway Station on Saturday, which led to the deaths of 18 people.

As millions of devotees continue to gather in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh stands as a beacon of India’s religious, cultural, and economic resurgence, with CM Yogi attributing this progress to the steadfast leadership of PM Modi.

(With ANI Inputs)

ALSO READ: Filmmaker Sarvesh Goel Hails Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 As A Spiritual Experience

Filed under

mahakumbh Mahakumbh 2025

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

What Is City Killer Asteroid 2024 YR4 And Why Has China Devised ‘Planetary Defence Force’

What Is City Killer Asteroid 2024 YR4 And Why Has China Devised ‘Planetary Defence Force’

‘ECI Is Made Scapegoat’: Outgoing CEC Rajiv Kumar Criticizes Trend of Blaming Election Commission

‘ECI Is Made Scapegoat’: Outgoing CEC Rajiv Kumar Criticizes Trend of Blaming Election Commission

China Urges US to Reverse Taiwan Policy Changes; Urges US To ‘Correct Its Mistake’

China Urges US to Reverse Taiwan Policy Changes; Urges US To ‘Correct Its Mistake’

Two Lives Lost To Guillain-Barre Syndrome In Andhra Pradesh, Health Minister Provides Update

Two Lives Lost To Guillain-Barre Syndrome In Andhra Pradesh, Health Minister Provides Update

Vivo V50 Launches In India: Ultra-Slim Design, 50MP ZEISS Cameras, And A Long-Lasting Battery Powerful Features At An Incredible Price!

Vivo V50 Launches In India: Ultra-Slim Design, 50MP ZEISS Cameras, And A Long-Lasting Battery Powerful...

Entertainment

Watch | Monalisa’s Grand Kerala Entry: ₹15 Lakh Deal, Fan Frenzy, And Boby Chemmanur’s Controversial Comeback

Watch | Monalisa’s Grand Kerala Entry: ₹15 Lakh Deal, Fan Frenzy, And Boby Chemmanur’s Controversial

Hrithik Roshan’s Son Hridhaan Becomes The New Heartthrob After Viral Video | Watch

Hrithik Roshan’s Son Hridhaan Becomes The New Heartthrob After Viral Video | Watch

Escorts Kubota Chairman Nikhil Nanda Booked In Fraud And Abetment To Suicide Case

Escorts Kubota Chairman Nikhil Nanda Booked In Fraud And Abetment To Suicide Case

Blake Lively And Ryan Reynolds Make Their First Public Appearance Amid Legal Dispute With Justin Baldoni

Blake Lively And Ryan Reynolds Make Their First Public Appearance Amid Legal Dispute With Justin

Maharashtra Cyber Cell Summons Influencers Ranveer Allahbadia And Samay Raina Over ‘India’s Got Latent’ Controversy

Maharashtra Cyber Cell Summons Influencers Ranveer Allahbadia And Samay Raina Over ‘India’s Got Latent’ Controversy

Lifestyle

Not Jaipur, Udaipur, Here Are 8 Travel Destinations In Rajasthan You Might Have Never Heard About

Not Jaipur, Udaipur, Here Are 8 Travel Destinations In Rajasthan You Might Have Never Heard

Travelling To Australia But Don’t Know What To Eat? Here’s Australia’s Most Loved Local Cuisine For All Foodies

Travelling To Australia But Don’t Know What To Eat? Here’s Australia’s Most Loved Local Cuisine

Valentine’s Day: 10 Thought-Provoking Love Quotes That Will Make You Rethink Love

Valentine’s Day: 10 Thought-Provoking Love Quotes That Will Make You Rethink Love

Valentine’s Week: No Means No-Love Is A Choice, Not A Demand

Valentine’s Week: No Means No-Love Is A Choice, Not A Demand

Valentine’s Week 2025: Who Says You Need A Partner? Here’s How To Celebrate Self-Love

Valentine’s Week 2025: Who Says You Need A Partner? Here’s How To Celebrate Self-Love

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox