‘Concert Toh Bahana Tha, Mahakumbh Aana Tha’ Social Media Reacts As Coldplay Star Chris Martin Takes Holy Dip In Prayagraj

Coldplay frontman Chris Martin and his girlfriend, actress Dakota Johnson, made a surprise appearance at the Mahakumbh Mela in Prayagraj.

Coldplay frontman Chris Martin and his girlfriend, actress Dakota Johnson, made a surprise appearance at the Mahakumbh Mela in Prayagraj. Their visit gained widespread attention after a fan shared a video of the couple on social media.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Bharat Chaudhary, an Instagram user, posted the video with the caption: “When you can’t go to the concert, the artist comes to you—at Kumbh Mela! Took a Sangam Snan with none other than Coldplay’s Chris Martin and Dakota, who followed every ritual with deep respect. Music unites, but faith transcends. Har Har Mahadev!”

Chris and Dakota Embrace Local Traditions

In the viral video, Chris and Dakota can be seen respectfully participating in the holy rituals, including taking a dip in the Triveni Sangam. Chris was dressed in black shorts, while Dakota wore a kurta and trousers. Their gestures, including Chris’s namaskar posture, won the hearts of many.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bharat Chaudhary (@bharat_chaudhary85)

The video quickly garnered over 2.52 lakh likes and numerous comments. One user wrote, “Concert to bahana tha, Coldplay ko Mahakumbh aana tha.” Another commented, “Wow nice, he is embracing culture & rituals being a British and trying traditions without any hesitation.”

Coldplay’s India Tour and Unexpected Twist

The couple’s visit came just days after Coldplay’s Republic Day concert in Ahmedabad, marking the final leg of their Music of the Spheres World Tour in India. The unexpected crossover between Coldplay and Mahakumbh left fans delighted.

Social media was filled with amused and appreciative reactions. One fan remarked, “When you can’t go to Coldplay, Coldplay comes to you!!” Another called it “A crossover we didn’t know could happen but definitely needed.”

The sight of an international music icon at a deeply spiritual Indian gathering beautifully illustrated the universal appeal of culture and faith. Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson’s participation in the Mahakumbh Mela has undoubtedly become one of the most heartwarming moments of the year.

Read More : Maha Kumbh 2025: Bomb Threat Issued Targeting 1,000 Hindus At Prayagraj’s, Police On High Alert