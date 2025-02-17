Filmmaker Sarvesh Goel Hails Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 As A Spiritual Experience

As of Monday, over 52 crore pilgrims had participated in this historic gathering, reaffirming its status as the world's largest human congregation.

Renowned filmmaker and producer Sarvesh Goel expressed his gratitude after attending the Maha Kumbh Mela 2025, calling it a deeply spiritual and auspicious experience. Speaking to ANI, Goel praised the seamless organization of the grand event, stating, “This is an auspicious sight that can only be felt by those who come here. I thank and congratulate the Central and State government and the authorities for their hard work and management.”

The Maha Kumbh Mela, currently underway in Prayagraj, has witnessed an unprecedented turnout of devotees. As of Monday, over 52 crore pilgrims had participated in this historic gathering, reaffirming its status as the world’s largest human congregation. On the 36th day of the event, thousands continued to arrive, seeking a sacred dip at the confluence of the Ganges, Yamuna, and Saraswati rivers.

Gathering Millions

With the massive influx of pilgrims, authorities at Prayagraj Railway Station remained on high alert to manage the overwhelming crowd. Local police forces, along with security agencies, have been working tirelessly to ensure the safety and smooth passage of devotees. The Director General of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), G P Singh, reviewed the security arrangements on Sunday and lauded the coordination between the Uttar Pradesh Police, CRPF, and other agencies. “There is a fine synergy between all security forces, ensuring both vigilance and seamless public assistance,” a post on CRPF’s official X (formerly Twitter) handle read.

To accommodate the soaring number of travelers heading to Prayagraj, the Northern Railway has introduced four special trains. These include:

Train No. 04420: New Delhi to Prayagraj Jn, departing at 19:00 hours.

New Delhi to Prayagraj Jn, departing at 19:00 hours. Train No. 04422: New Delhi to Prayagraj Jn, departing at 21:00 hours.

New Delhi to Prayagraj Jn, departing at 21:00 hours. Train No. 04424: Anand Vihar Terminal to Prayagraj Jn, departing at 20:00 hours.

Anand Vihar Terminal to Prayagraj Jn, departing at 20:00 hours. Train No. 04418: New Delhi to Darbhanga Jn, departing at 15:00 hours.

The railways stated that these special trains have been introduced to manage the increased passenger traffic during the Mela and provide additional convenience to devotees.

Meanwhile, in light of the recent stampede at New Delhi Railway Station, which resulted in the deaths of 18 people and left several others injured, Central Railway has also announced the operation of four special trains for pilgrims traveling to Prayagraj. Authorities have further intensified safety measures at major railway stations and Mela grounds to prevent any untoward incidents.

The Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 continues to be a symbol of faith, devotion, and unity, drawing millions from across the world to experience its spiritual essence.

