Sunday, February 9, 2025
Fire Breaks Out At Maha Kumbh Tent In Prayagraj Due To Gas Leak

The tent, which was set up by Om Prakash Pandey Seva Sansthan and its owner, Rajendra Jaiswal from Karma of Prayagraj, was a complete burn-off in the mishap.

Fire Breaks Out At Maha Kumbh Tent In Prayagraj Due To Gas Leak


A fire broke out at a ‘kalpvasi’ tent in Sector 19 of the ongoing Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj on Sunday, February 9, 2025. The officials said the fire was caused by a leak in a gas cylinder. There were no reported injuries, and the firefighters brought the blaze under control within 10 minutes.

The tent, which was set up by Om Prakash Pandey Seva Sansthan and its owner, Rajendra Jaiswal from Karma of Prayagraj, was a complete burn-off in the mishap. Three fire brigades were sent forth at the event place and later doused in flames. Now, this particular incident is considered to be another part of incidents related to mishaps due to fire at the Maha Kumbh that started on January 13 and culminates in February 26.

This fire happened just two days after an incident that occurred on February 7, where the ISKCON camp in Sector 18 caught fire. That fire destroyed nearly 20 tents. The reason for this is still under investigation, but fortunately, there were no injuries.

Two more fire incidents took place at the Maha Kumbh earlier in January. On January 19, a cylinder blast in Sector 19 triggered a major fire that gutted over a dozen camps but left no one injured. On January 25, a short circuit in one of two parked cars in Sector 2 sparked another fire with no casualties reported.

Besides the fires, a tragic stampede occurred on January 29, in which at least 30 people lost their lives. Despite these incidents, millions of devotees are still gathering for the Maha Kumbh. To ensure everything goes smoothly, security and safety measures are in place.

ALSO READ: Mahakumbh 2025: Fire Breaks Out At Mahakumbh Sector-18 In Prayagraj

Maha Kumbh Fire

