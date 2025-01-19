Home
Sunday, January 19, 2025
Fire In Mahakumbh Mela: CM Yogi Visits Fire Site In Prayagraj, No Casualties Reported

UP CM Yogi Adityanath visited the fire site in Prayagraj, engaging with officials and firefighting teams.

Fire In Mahakumbh Mela: CM Yogi Visits Fire Site In Prayagraj, No Casualties Reported

A fire that broke out at one of the camps at the ongoing Maha Kumbh Mela being held in Prayagraj has been brought under control by the fire department’s firefighting teams present at the spot, as per officials.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took cognizance of the fire incident that took place. He visited the site of the fire and spoke to officials and firefighting teams on the spot.

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Mahakumbh Mela Vaibhav Krishan, while speaking to ANI, said that the fire broke out at the tents of Gita Press and no casualties were reported.

“The fire broke out in the tents of Gita Press. There are no reports of any casualties. A survey is being conducted to ascertain the extent of damage caused by the fire. The fire has been brought under control. It is a matter of nose piercing. Only tents and some things have been burnt,” he said

District Magistrate of Prayagraj (DIG) Ravindra Kumar said that the fire broke out at 4:30 pm on Sunday.

“The fire had broken out at 4:30 pm in Sector 19 of the Gita Press tents. The fire spread to the nearby 10 tents. The police and administration reached the spot. The fire has been extinguished. There is no information of any casualties, and the situation is under control,” the DIG said, speaking to ANI.

ADG Bhanu Bhaskar said that the fire department had managed to bring the situation under control.

“We received info that a fire broke out due to a cylinder blast in sector 19…Fire tenders, fire administration, police, and the SDRF team are present at the spot. The people have been evacuated…The fire has been brought under control… No casualty has been reported…The situation is normal here,” he said.

(Inputs from ANI)

ALSO READ: Uttar Pradesh: Fire Breaks Out At Mahakumbh Mela In Prayagraj

Filed under

mahakumbh fire UP CM Yogi Adityanath

